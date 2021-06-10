News & Politics

DC Residents Now Have Until September 9 to Update Their Driver Licenses

But a vehicle's registration still need to be current.

DC’s Department of Motor Vehicles is now giving residents until September 9 to update any expired driver licenses and ID cards—an extension of its previously announced June 1 deadline. Even so, vehicle registrations and inspections still have to be up-to-date as of June 1—and that will be enforced.

The extension comes as many residents have struggled to get a slot at the DMV, which has been operating on an appointment-only basis, and will continue to do so. Appointments are booked up months in advance and cancellations snatched on a near-luck basis. It’s resulted in what many view as unfair tickets and fines this past week.

Some alleviating changes are ahead: Weekly appointments will increase from 6000 to 10,000, and the Rhode Island Service center will open at full capacity on June 25. Residents struggling to get a DMV appointment are encouraged to check its website at 3 PM on Tuesdays, when additional appointments will be released.

