Gorgeous Photos of the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Seen in DC This Morning

Early this morning, DC residents were able to briefly see a partial solar eclipse, a rare event that occurs when the moon moves between the earth and sun, blocking part of the latter and creating a “ring of fire” effect (or, at many places, a crescent shape). Missed it? Take a look at these photos snapped by early risers.
Check out pics of the Partial Solar Eclipse by the @NASA HQ Photo team captured in #DC and #Delaware early this morning! 📷https://t.co/IMgV37DhyJ pic.twitter.com/HW0gFcAu1N
— NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) June 10, 2021
PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE in progress over Washington, DC https://t.co/cDlTwWup86 @wusa9 @DCAllisonTV @AnnieYuTV @MichelleLoganTV #GetUpDC #WUSA9Weather #WashingtonDC #Virginia #Maryland #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/IzzynLnb0g
— Chester Lampkin WUSA 9 (@chesterlampkin) June 10, 2021
Partial eclipse rising over DC this morning ☀️ #Eclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/QybxaVlUr2
— Andy Feliciotti 🔥 (@sup) June 10, 2021
The Solar Eclipse seen in Rockville Maryland this morning 10June 2021 @capitalweather @ThePhotoHour @WTOP @BBCWorld @SnowHour #Eclipse #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/uwWLa30cuV
— George Jiang (@GeorgeJiang_MD) June 10, 2021
Partial eclipse rising this morning. 🌙 @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/2AjQNr99Tk
— Angela Pan (@abpanphoto) June 10, 2021
#SolarEclipse sunrise over the #DC skyline, from the Air Force Memorial in Arlington. @capitalweather @PoPville @juliemason @theHillisHome @DCist @ExposedDC pic.twitter.com/YzzY3i6onR
— Phil Yabut (@philliefan_99) June 10, 2021
Crescent sunrise seen from a Northwest D.C. rooftop. Pretty neat view to go with your morning ☕. pic.twitter.com/l2w5kJxZmo
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 10, 2021