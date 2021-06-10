News & Politics

Gorgeous Photos of the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Seen in DC This Morning

Did you catch the crescent sun?

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of NASA/Bill Ingalls.

Early this morning, DC residents were able to briefly see a partial solar eclipse, a rare event that occurs when the moon moves between the earth and sun, blocking part of the latter and creating a “ring of fire” effect (or, at many places, a crescent shape). Missed it? Take a look at these photos snapped by early risers. 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Shriya Bhattacharya
Shriya Bhattacharya

Shriya Bhattacharya is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian covering everything from politics and healthcare to food and lifestyle. She has also written for publications like Teen Vogue, Rewire, Ms. Magazine, and more. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 2018 with a B.A. in international relations and dance and is currently based in New York City.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day