Gorgeous Photos of the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Seen in DC This Morning

Early this morning, DC residents were able to briefly see a partial solar eclipse, a rare event that occurs when the moon moves between the earth and sun, blocking part of the latter and creating a “ring of fire” effect (or, at many places, a crescent shape). Missed it? Take a look at these photos snapped by early risers.

Check out pics of the Partial Solar Eclipse by the @NASA HQ Photo team captured in #DC and #Delaware early this morning! 📷https://t.co/IMgV37DhyJ pic.twitter.com/HW0gFcAu1N — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) June 10, 2021

Partial eclipse rising over DC this morning ☀️ #Eclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/QybxaVlUr2 — Andy Feliciotti 🔥 (@sup) June 10, 2021

Crescent sunrise seen from a Northwest D.C. rooftop. Pretty neat view to go with your morning ☕. pic.twitter.com/l2w5kJxZmo — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 10, 2021

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!