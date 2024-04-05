Where to Find Eclipse Deals and Parties Around DC 

A coast-to-coast solar eclipse is coming to the US on Monday, April 4th. Here in DC, you won’t be able to see totality, but you can grab a cocktail (or an ice cream cone) while watching the partial eclipse from around 2:04 to 4:32 PM. Here are some of the watch parties and specialty menu options going on at DC’s bars and restaurants. This list will be updated as more events are announced.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This specialty ice cream chain is serving up a whole menu of extraterrestrial-themed flavors at all locations for the special occasion. For a limited time, you can treat yourself to a scoop of “Supermoon,” a fan-favorite swirl of candied violet and marshmallow, or try three other new options. Each order comes with a special pair of branded eclipse glasses. On the day of the eclipse, you can add “Space Dust” – their new fizzy vanilla sprinkle topping – to your ice cream for free.

Red Derby

3718 14th St, NW.

A $10 specialty Eclipse Cocktail is on the menu at this Petworth spot. The drink, which is a raspberry-lemony take on a Rum Swizzle, is served with a side of free eclipse glasses until Saturday.

Tag Rooftop at the Ven

2015 Massachusetts Ave, NW.

On Monday, this Dupont hotel is turning its roof into a full eclipse party, starting at 1 PM. You can also see the Lebanese contemporary artist Magali Katra creating a live painting inspired by the event. The $10 tickets include a pair of eclipse glasses, and celestial-themed cocktails will be available for purchase

Upstairs at the Morrow Hotel

222 M St, NE.

Celebrate the event by dancing along to a DJ set at this NoMa hotel’s rooftop spot on the day of the eclipse, from 1 to 4 PM. The $45 tickets include eclipse glasses, a full taco bar, and a selection of themed mocktails. Cocktails will be available for purchase.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave, NW.

Is the Moon passing in front of the Sun a good excuse to drink on a Monday? Shaw’s Tavern thinks so! From 11:30 AM to 4 PM, the gastropub is pouring bottomless mimosas for $22 per person for two hours. The first 50 guests to arrive will receive a pair of eclipse-viewing glasses, and you can reserve a table for the party on their website.

Hedy’s Rooftop at Hotel Zena

1155 14th St., NW

If you snag a $15 ticket to this eclipse-day extravaganza, you can enjoy music and a rooftop view from 2-6 PM, with food and drinks available for purchase. You can even get creative; they’re providing materials for a special solar-themed printmaking activity.