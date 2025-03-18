These DC-Area Bars Are Decked Out for Cherry Blossom Season

Cherry blossom season is officially here—and so, too, are drink specials and elaborate floral decorations at DC-area bars.

1 Washington Cir., NW

At Ellen Yin’s Philadelphia-born eatery, a bar or patio seat will get you a view faux cherry blossom branches or trees. The decorations will be on display from Thursday, March 20 to Sunday April 13, and there are a few food and drink specials.

523 Eighth St., SE; 1547 Seventh St., NW; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

All three locations of this Balkan restaurant will feature pink blossom decor at the bar. Grab a seat and order an on-theme cocktail like the “Cherried & Spiced,” with gin, pear rakia, and cherry-cardamom syrup.

1341 14th St., NW

On Thursday, March 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, this Logan Circle bar will transform into a blossom-filled “Sakura Soirée,” with specialty drinks and dainty decorations.

900 F St., NW

This all-day brasserie inside Penn Quarter’s Riggs Hotel will throw a one-night “Pink and White” party on Thursday, April 10 from 6 to 9 PM. Expect three themed cocktails, a Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne tower, and a photo-friendly cherry blossom throne.

Tuesdays through Saturdays from March 21 to April 12, head downstairs to the Dishonesty Bar at Silver Lyan for a two-hour Hanami experience ($75 per person) with a sake toast, Suntory cocktails, and bar snacks against a backdrop of butterfly and cherry blossom decorations.

601 K St., NW

The rooftop lounge atop Mount Vernon Triangle’s AC Hotel is teaming up with Aperol and Kat Flowers Design and Decor to fill its space with faux orange and pink blossoms, as well as floral crystal chandeliers. Stay for cocktails like the vodka-based lychee martini, an Aperol spritz spiked with yuzu, and a black Manhattan with Japanese sweet vermouth and umami bitters. You’ll have until mid-June to check it out.

627 H St., NW

You can already find lush greenery, pink fans, and plenty of flowers at this Chinatown rooftop bar.

1309 Fifth St., NE

Starting Friday, April 4, the dome at this Union Market rooftop hangout is becoming the “BLOOMROOM”—a 50-foot immersive bar with overhead floral art projections by DC-based artist Chris Pyrate, as well as drinks like grapefruit/sage gin-and-tonics and spiked cherry floats.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

In honor of Hanami, the Japanese tradition of viewing the cherry blossoms, Hiya Izakaya at food hall Love, Makoto will sport blossom-themed décor at its bar, and offer a menu of floral-themed cocktails. Starting Thursday, March 20, choose sips like a cherry-blossom-infused lager, a fruity and playful “Blossom Highball,” and a raspberry-flavored, milk-washed gin cocktail.

1940 11th St., NW

Through Sunday, May 4, this group-friendly wine patio will become a literal garden, with desert wildflowers and cocktails topped with edible blossoms. Try out the “First Bloom” with gin and elderflower or the “White Lotus” with vodka and yuzu.

1306 18th St., NW

Resident’s menu revamp comes just in time for cherry blossom season. Under a ceiling dripping with pink blossoms, sip on new spring cocktails like a Sakura spritz with yuzu and cherry, or a mix of lemon, rhubarb, tequila, and rose vermouth.

931 H St., NW

Cascades of pink flowers hang from the ceiling at this CityCenterDC pan-Latin restaurant. Special drinks—created in collaboration with Japanese distillery Suntory—include a “Tangeroni Sour” with rose vermouth and the “Zen Garden,” with matcha and furikake.

515 15th St., NW

Hotel Washington’s rooftop bar is sporting floral walls and plenty of pink parasols. On-theme drinks include gin cocktail with Sakura powder and the “Under Review,” a concoction with tequila, strawberries, and chipotle pepper.

1825 Capital One Dr. South, McLean

At the bar inside Tysons” Watermark Hotel, find paper sakura blossoms, as well as themed dishes and cocktails. Go à la carte with a Yoshino-cherry-tree-inspired drink through Sunday, April 6, or opt for a full “highball cart experience” on select dates (Tuesday, March 25, Wednesday, March 26, Tuesday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 2) and sample a large selection of blossom-themed highballs.