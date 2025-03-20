Your DC Cherry Blossom Questions, Answered

The return of cherry blossoms is Washington’s favorite springtime tradition. Do you have questions about the floral trees and ensuing bloom brouhaha? We’ve got answers.

When is peak bloom?

Peak bloom—the period when 70% of the Yoshino trees at the Tidal Basin are flowering—is currently predicted for March 28-31. That timeframe is an estimate: Last year’s cherry blossoms reached peak bloom nearly a week before the predicted dates.

So, how close are we to the main event?

The National Park Service shares phase-by-phase updates for the trees, which just entered the “extension of florets” stage of the process. You can also take a peek at the trees using the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Bloom Cam.

How will Tidal Basin construction impact viewing?

Last year NPS began restoring the sinking sea walls that often cause water to flow onto the banks, threatening the cherry trees. But have no fear: Though construction activity will be taking place between the Jefferson and FDR memorials, all roads and trails will remain opens. NPS had to cut down 148 cherry trees for construction—including Stumpy, the little cherry tree that could—but there are still over 2,500 trees around the Tidal Basin. Hopefully that’s enough for you to get your floral fix.

Speaking of Stumpy, what happened to the tree?

The beloved tree (and Washingtonian cover star) that united a city was cut down in May for Tidal Basin construction. But not all is lost: The National Arboretum successfully propagated cuttings from Stumpy, and five baby Stumpettes could one day be planted at its former home. Stumpy stans will just have to wait.

The Tidal Basin gets really, really crowded. Where else can I go for cherry trees?

The Tidal Basin is a classic destination, but if you want to skip the crowds, check out our list of spots that offer blooms without hordes of people. Walk a three-mile, self-guided blossom tour at the National Arboretum or stop by Stanton Park, which looks like a cloud when the pale pink flowers open. Outside of DC, pretty petals frame the Van Gogh Bridge at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, and Brookside Gardens in Wheaton has dramatic cascading cherry trees. Stepping beyond the Tidal Basin is also an opportunity to see more varieties beyond the Yoshino, including Okame and Kwanzan trees.

What are some fun ways to view the trees?

We’ve got a list of great ways to see the cherry blossoms, including from the water or on a bicycle. You can paddle down the Washington Channel in a kayak, join a guided e-bike tour, or float down the Potomac River in a hot tub while checking out the lush views.

Where can I get a cherry blossom Metro card?

For a cherry blossom keepsake you can use, stop by the Metro Center, Navy Yard, L’Enfant Plaza, or Smithsonian stations and look for the marked SmartTrip machines. This year’s card features a painting by Anna August, the official artist of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. While riding the Metro, keep your eyes peeled for a special train wrapped in pink blossoms.

What’s happening during the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

The festival runs from March 20 to April 13 and features a variety of events to celebrate the springtime bloom. Some highlights include the opening cremony with taiko drumming and Japanese puppetry, the Blossom Kite Festival on the Monument grounds, and the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. Check out a full list of events here.

Seeing the blossoms is just not enough! How can I have a cherry blossom-themed day?

There are plenty of cherry-related things to do this time of year. You can decorate kites, participate in a Water Lantern Festival, and enjoy live music at seasonal festivals celebrating the trees. If you’re coming to town for the cherry blossoms or taking a spring staycation, some cherry blossom hotel packages feature activities such as a picnic, private boat ride around the blooms, or tickets to floral exhibits. You can also stop by a decked-out bar for springy pink decor and drink specials or book a luxurious afternoon tea with cherry blossom-inspired treats. Just remember: Cherries are not cherry blossoms.

