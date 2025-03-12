DC Hotel Packages for Cherry Blossom Season

Trees around Washington are about to begin bursting with pink and white blossoms. Peak bloom at the Tidal Basin is predicted for March 28 to 31, which means it’s time to start booking hotels. Here are cherry-blossomed themed packages and deals at local hotels.

Dates: March 20–April 13

Price: Starting at $740 per night

Located near the Tidal Basin, the hotel’s seasonal package features rooms with views of the blossoms and a private path to the trees. The package also includes an afternoon tea for two guests in their room.

Dates: March 20–April 20

Price: Starting at $299 per night

The hotel across from the White House is offering a Bloom with a Vue package that includes a kit stocked with Japanese and cherry blossom-themed treats: sakura tea, mochi candies, and more. Guests will also receive a $25 dining credit each night of their stay, plus the hotel will make a $10 per day donation to the “Adopt a Cherry Tree” fund, which helps maintain the trees.

Dates: March 1–May 31 for Capital Spring Escape; March 1-May for Full Bloom Suite Retreat

Price: Starting at $720 for Capital Spring Escape; Starting at $5,106 for Full Bloom Suite Retreat

The hotel in the Old Post Office has two cherry blossom season packages this year. The Capital Spring Escape: Blossoms, Bliss, and Skylines offer features a $50 drink credit and a $200 spa credit, plus accommodations on the ninth floor with stargazing telescopes in the rooms. The Full Bloom Suite Retreat package includes a stay in the hotel’s spacious new Cherry Blossom Suite plus in-room massages and a Sakura-themed bath set. Guests can take in the views after hours in the Clock Tower and will also receive a private chauffeur and picnic.

Dates: March 1–April 26

Price: Starting at $229

Visitors who book the cherry blossom package at the Adams Morgan hotel will receive a tote bag filled with cherry blossom-themed drinks, snacks, and a Tidal Basin guide to the trees.

Dates: March 1–April 27

Price: Starting at $574 per night

The downtown hotel has a package that includes a stay in a suite, a “blossom bath bag,” cherry blossom cocktails upon arrival, and a $50 dining credit at the hotel’s restaurant Dirty Habit, where there is a special menu in honor of the floral season.

Dates: March 15–April 30

Price: Starting at $3,500

At the Wharf, this hotel is offering a Springtime Sail & Stay package for cherry blossom season. A two-night stay includes a private sunset sail on yacht Nautiste, a farm-to-table meal at the hotel’s new restaurant Willowsong, and complimentary valet parking.

Dates: March 19–April 20

Price: Starting at $1,700

View the cherry blossoms from the water with a Blossoms by Boat package, which includes a private 90-minute cruise around the flowering trees. Beyond the boat, the offer also includes two nights in a suite with a king-size bed, a picnic basket stocked with goods from the hotel’s chef, and two complimentary cocktails at the bar.

Dates: March 7–June 28

Price: Starting at $147 per night for the first weekend

This downtown hotel has a food-focused offer that includes a three-course dinner for two with cherry-themed dishes such as cherry-poached pear and cherry stracciatella semifreddo.

Dates: March 20–April 13

Price: Starting at $249

The cherry blossom package at the Woodley Park hotel includes a floral brooch and welcome gift upon arrival. On select weekends, the hotel lobby will host a koto performance—a Japanese string instrument—with complementary Japanese beverages and snacks.

Dates: January 11–April 30

Price: Starting at $290

Guests who book a two-night stay at the downtown hotel can make use of a cherry blossom offer that includes tickets to Artechouse’s blossom-themed exhibit, free parking, and two floral cocktails from the hotel restaurant. Use the promotional code ARN to book the deal.

Dates: February 27–April 30

Price: Starting at $179

The Cherry on Top package at this Dupont Circle hotel offers guests late check out at 1 PM, a seasonal welcome gift, and two “Haiku Poet” cocktails made with gin and raspberry cordial.

Dates: February 27–April 30

Price: Starting at $224

The Capitol Hill in Bloom package includes late check out, free overnight parking or a $25 Uber credit, and a cherry blossom-themed welcome gift. Guests can use the hotel’s bicycles to cycle around town searching for cherry trees.

Dates: March 17–April 24

Price: Starting at $10,000

Cruise around the cherry blossoms in a vintage Ford Mustang with the hotel’s Cherry Blossom Drive package. (A driver will take the wheel, so you can relax in the backseat and take in the views.) The offer is for a two night stay, and guests will also receive rose gold caviar service, two sets of silk pajamas, and a cherry blossom massage and facial.