DC Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Is Predicted for March 28-31

The cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in DC are predicted to reach peak bloom from March 28 to 31, 2025, the National Park Service announced at a National Cherry Blossom Festival press conference on Thursday.

Peak bloom refers to the time period when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are flowering. (Yoshino trees are the most populous variety at the Tidal Basin.) The petals remain open for a few days. Last year, peak bloom kicked off on March 17, nearly a week before NPS’s peak bloom prediction period. It was the earliest peak bloom date in 20 years, and the premature opening was due to above average temperatures.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled for March 20 through April 13. Here are some of the events happening in celebration of the blossoms.

Pink Tie Party

Union Station on March 14 from 7 PM to 11 PM

Don pink for the floral fête at Union Station featuring food and drinks from local restaurants such as Bar Japonais, Kyojin, China Chilcano, and more. Live performances include Afro-Brazilian band Batalá and Cafritz Young Artists of Washington National Opera. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. $250.

Opening Ceremony

Warner Theatre on March 22 from 5 PM to 6:30 PM

Head to Warner Theatre to watch a tap dancing performance by Kazunori Kumaga, traditional Japanese puppetry by Seiwa Bunraku, taiko drumming by Maui Taiko, and live music by singer and guitarist Ka-Na. Free.

Blossom Kite Festival

Washington Monument on March 29 from 10 AM to 4 PM

While attendees stay on the grounds of the Washington Monument, the real draw of this event is happening in the skies above. You can bring a kite to participate, and there are kite-making competitions for kids and adults. Free.

Petalpalooza

Capitol Riverfront on April 5 from 1 PM to 9 PM

This family-friendly celebration includes live music and activities for kids. The event’s finale is a fireworks display over the Anacostia River at 8:30 PM. Free.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th Streets on April 12 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM

Line up along Constitution Avenue to watch a procession of floats, marching bands, and other entertaining groups. The parade will even feature special guests from Orlando: Princess Ariel, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse.

Join the conversation!