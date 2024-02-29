DC Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Is Predicted for March 23-26

The cherry blossom trees at the Tidal Basin will reach peak bloom from March 23 to 26, 2024, the National Park Service announced at a National Cherry Blossom Festival press conference on Thursday.

Peak bloom is the date when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms (the most populous variety at the Tidal Basin) are open and flowering. This time period usually lasts a few days.

Over the past decade, NPS’s peak bloom prediction has only been perfectly accurate twice: First in 2014, and then last year in 2023. Peak bloom often arrives just a few days before or after the projected date, but there have been some years where it has been off by as many as 16 days. According to NPS, they are only able to achieve accurate predictions about ten days before peak bloom begins because unpredictable changes in weather can dramatically affect the bloom date. Sometimes, the agency will release revised predictions throughout the month.

No matter when the flowers decide to bloom, this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival will take place from March 20 to April 14. Here are the floral events happening throughout the annual event.

Pink Tie Party

Celebrate the beginning of spring at this blush-hued party in Union Station on Friday, March 15. The $250 ticket get you access to musical performances, walk the runway in a cherry-blossom-themed fashion show, and try a selection of bites from DC-area restaurants, all while supporting the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Opening Ceremony

The festival officially kicks off with an evening of performances on Saturday, March 23 at Warner Theatre (513 13th St., NW). Acclaimed Japanese vocalist Naotarō Moriyama, dancers from the Washington Ballet, and more performers will take the stage to honor the history of the blossoms. The live show is currently sold out, but it will also be streamed on the festival’s YouTube channel.

Blossom Kite Festival

Bring your favorite kite to the Washington Monument (2 15th St., NW) on Saturday, March 30 for this high-flying event. Programming also includes free activities such as a kite-making competition, professional kite displays, and traditional Japanese drum performances.

Petalpalooza

Head to Yards Park (355 Water St., SE) on Saturday, April 6 for this family-friendly party. Interactive art installations, performances on multiple outdoor stages, and hands-on crafts are all free. The evening ends with a fireworks display at 8:30 PM, which will be visible from the riverfront and Anacostia Park.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

The pinkest parade returns to DC on Saturday, April 13 with performances by hip hop group the Sugar Hill Gang and American Idol’s Colin Stough. The festive march will start on 7th Street at 10 AM and then move down Constitution Avenue NW for ten blocks. You can watch the parade for free at spots along the route, or purchase tickets ($25 to $40) to secure some of the best views.