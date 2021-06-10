News & Politics  |  Things to Do

The Citi Open Tennis Tournament Is Returning to DC—and Fans Can Attend

Its stadium inside Rock Creek Park will be at half capacity.

The Citi Open Tennis Tournament runs from July 28 to August 5 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Photo courtesy Citi Open Tennis.

The Citi Open—DC’s major professional tennis event, with both men’s and women’s matches—is coming back this summer from July 31 to August 8. The tournament, which takes place at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center (5220 16th St., NW),  is permitting a restricted number of fans in the audience.

Founded in 1969, the tournament counts tennis greats Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, and Andre Agassi among its champions. It was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow and are expected to sell out quickly, as capacity is limited to 50 percent. In addition to the tournament itself, attendees will also have access to Market Square, a food hall featuring vendors like Duke’s Grocery, Root & Sprig by Tom Colicchio, and Fuku by David Chang.

More information about the tournament and tickets can be found here.

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

