8th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards Honorees Announced

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 17, 2021 – The eighth annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards will be hosted virtually this year on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 12-1 PM EST. Jointly hosted by Washingtonian CEO Catherine Merrill and Story Partners’ Founder and Chairman Gloria Story Dittus, the event was founded in 2014 to celebrate the remarkable work by women in journalism in our nation’s capital.

This year’s virtual event will honor four of Washington’s top female political reporters across four categories, including:

CBS’s Norah O'Donnell with the Hall of Fame Award

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor as Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television

The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser as Outstanding Journalist in Print

Washington Post’s Karen Attiah as a Star to Watch

The Washington Women in Journalism Awards ceremony has historically served as the kickoff event leading up to the annual White House Correspondent’s Dinner weekend.

“Washingtonian is delighted to put a spotlight on these four exemplary journalists and highlight their great work. As sources of information who we love to watch, read, and listen to, they consistently ask the tough questions and cover the difficult stories that make our democracy stronger,” said co-host Cathy Merrill. “Each of them deeply deserves this recognition, especially given the outstanding media coverage they all accomplished over this

last year.”

“This year’s honorees are an incredibly talented group of women who have proven that they can report the news at their best under the immense pressure of our current times,” said co-host Gloria Dittus. “As we emerge from the pandemic, this year’s Washington Women in Journalism Awards is a tribute to Norah, Yamiche, Susan, and Karen, and a reminder of how essential journalism is to our way of life, health, and safety. Congratulations to these four extraordinary female journalists.”

A charitable donation will be made on behalf of the event to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), who has advocated on behalf of and supported black journalists worldwide since 1975.

Sponsors of the seventh annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards include the National Retail Federation, American Beverage Association, American Council for Life Insurance, National Association of Manufacturers, Johnson & Johnson, Southern Company, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For additional information about the annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards, please contact Sherene Joseph (sjoseph@washingtonian.com).

Past honorees include:

2020 Honorees

Rita Braver, CBS

Molly Ball, TIME

Anna Palmer, POLITICO

Kristen Welker, NBC

2019 Honorees

Andrea Mitchell, NBC

Ashley Parker, The Washington Post

Abby Phillip, CNN

Amanda Terkel, The Huffington Post

2018 Honorees

Amanda Bennett, Voice of America

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report

Audie Cornish, NPR

Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times

2017 Honorees

Cokie Roberts, NPR and ABC News

Jane Mayer, The New Yorker

Mary Louise Kelly, NPR

Mary Katharine Ham, CNN

2016 Honorees

Susan Page, USA Today

Dana Bash, CNN

Kathryn Lopez, National Review

Carolyn Ryan, The New York Times

2015 Honorees

Ann Compton, ABC News

2014 Honorees (and Co-hosts)

Betsy Fisher Martin, NBC

Cathy Merrill, Washingtonian

Dana Bash, CNN

Jan Crawford, CBS News

Julia Ioffe, The New Republic

###

About Washingtonian

Washingtonian, the magazine Washington lives by, is the region’s top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities. It has been Washington’s most trusted guide to living, working, and playing in the area for more than four decades thanks to features like “100 Very Best Restaurants,” “Top Doctors,” and “Great Places to Live.” The print magazine is read each month by more than 400,000 people, who spend an average of 96 minutes with each issue and save each issue for an average of five months. Washingtonian.com reaches more than a million unique readers every month. Washingtonian is a five-time National Magazine Award winner for its reporting and writing. Learn more at washingtonian.com.

About Story Partners

Story Partners is a full-service public affairs firm that offers strategic communications counsel to U.S. and global clients. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., our team of veteran communications professionals has decades of experience crafting client stories to influence stakeholders and shape the public debate. Story Partners creates and executes winning public affairs strategies for its clients. Learn more at storypartnersdc.com.