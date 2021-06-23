News & Politics

T.C. Williams’ Name Begins to Come Down in Alexandria

Written by
Published on
We'll update our stock photo ASAP. Photograph by Andrew Beaujon.

Wednesday was the last day of school in Alexandria. When students at T.C. Williams High School return in the fall, it will be to Alexandria City High School.

Local Things Named for Appalling People: T.C. Williams High School

Alexandria schools Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr., commemorated the last day of T.C. Williams with a ceremony where students removed his name from a sign that faces King Street. He emphasized that while the name of the school has changed, its team nickname will remain the Titans, as made famous in the laughably inaccurate Disney film about the school’s football program in the early ’70s.

The school system will replace all of the T.C. Williams signs over the summer, ALXnow reports.

