Video: the Moment the Bridge Over DC-295 Collapsed

Have you ever filmed a bridge collapsing in front of you as you drove down the highway? Raphael Williams did just that. Yesterday morning at 11:50 AM, when a pedestrian bridge over DC-295 in Northeast DC suddenly collapsed—blocking both directions of traffic underneath it, injuring at least five people, and trapping a truck that leaked Diesel fuel—Williams managed to catch the exact moment it happened.

The 20 second video was filmed from the front seat of a car. As the bridge collapses, you can hear him exclaim “Oh my goodness!” before the car abruptly stops.

Although DC-295 reopened around 1 AM today after being closed for almost 13 hours, an investigation into the bridge collapse is still underway, according to Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart. He said that officials think the truck collided with the bridge—they aren’t sure how long it will take to rebuild the structure. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said that other bridges along 295 will be inspected to make sure they are structurally sound.