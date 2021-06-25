News & Politics

Rudy Giuliani Is Still a Member of the DC Bar

He just got suspended in New York, but he could still practice here.

Photograph by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.

Rudy Giuliani lost his New York law license on Thursday, but he remains a member in good standing of the DC Bar.

A New York court suspended Giuliani’s license in the state, finding that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer spent months making false—and dangerous—arguments calling into question the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. In doing so, the court found that Giuliani posed an “immediate threat” to the public and “directly inflamed” the tensions that lead to the Capitol riot on January 6.

The suspension of Giuliani’s New York license is only temporary, pending the completion of disciplinary proceedings. Once those conclude, the former federal prosecutor could be disbarred in the state. DC Bar records show that Giuliani was admitted to the bar here in 1976 and remains a member “in good standing.” Though Giuliani is listed as “inactive”—meaning he does not actually practice law in DC—he is still eligible to practice here if he wants to. According to the DC Bar’s rules, “inactive members have been admitted to the D.C. Bar and are eligible for active membership but do not practice, or in any way hold themselves out as licensed to practice, in the District of Columbia.” To become “active,” Giuliani would need to file a written request and begin paying dues.

Hamilton Fox, disciplinary counsel for the DC Bar, says that because the bar’s procedures are confidential, he cannot comment on “whether there are any open bar complaints or investigations against Mr. Giuliani or whether there will be reciprocal discipline imposed” on Giuliani in the District.

*This story has been updated.

