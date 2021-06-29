Here Are the DC Area Athletes Who Are Heading to the Tokyo Olympics

The summer Olympics are happening in Tokyo next month—here are the athletes headed there who hail from DC, Maryland, and Virginia:

The Olympics begin Friday, July 23 and run through Sunday, August 8.

DC

Katharine Holmes

The National Cathedral School alum will compete in epee fencing in her second Olympics.

Taylor Knibb,

Knibb, a graduate of Sidwell Friends School, will go for a triathlon win.

Virginia

Claire Collins

Collins, a Princeton grad who is from McLean, will compete in rowing.

Grant Holloway

The Chesapeake, Virginia native is on the track and field team.

Torri Huske

The Yorktown High School graduate is part of the swimming team.

Troy Isley

The Alexandria Boxing Club member will bring his fight skills to the Olympics.

Noah Lyles

Lyles, a graduate of T.C. Williams (now Alexandria City High School), will run in track and field.

Maryland

Phoebe Bacon

The Stone Ridge graduate will compete in swimming.

Abby Gustaitis

The University of Maryland graduate and Baltimore native is on the rugby team.

Chase Kalisz

Kalisz, who has two Olympic silver medals, will compete in swimming.

Katie Ledecky

The swimming star already has five Olympic gold medals, and is going for more.

Professional Team Sports

Ariel Atkins

The Washington Mystics guard is part of the 12 person basketball team.

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards player is on the basketball team.

Tina Charles

The Washington Mystics center was named to the basketball team.

Kevin Durant

The Prince George’s County native and Brooklyn Nets player is part of the basketball team.

Rui Hachimura

The Washington Wizard will play basketball for Team Japan.

Emma Meesseman

The Washington Mystics player will represent Belgium.

Leilani Mitchell

The Washington Mystics player is headed to the Olympics for the second time. She’ll play for Australia’s team.

Kelley O’Hara

The Washington Spirit defensive player is part of the 18-player soccer squad.

Emily Sonnett

The Washington Spirit defensive player is also on the soccer roster.