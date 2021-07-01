A New Concert Venue Is Launching in an Old DC Car Barn

It’s a car garage unlike any other in the city: The historic Navy Yard Car Barn, which operated between 1891 and 1965, was the final stop for the old red line, where train cars would loop around to restart their routes. Now, it’s a revamped concert and entertainment venue named Capital Turnaround, a nod to the act each train car used to perform.

Though the space opened at the end of 2019 for private events, it’s now working with Union Stage, the small bites-and-beer spot at the Wharf known for intimate shows. Most recently, the ’90s cover band White Ford Bronco played to celebrate its post-pandemic reopening. Union Stage will run live entertainment and bookings for the 850-person venue, kicking off shows on August 6 with a yet-to-be-announced surprise headliner.

In September, Capital Turnaround will put on a live podcast event with True Crime Obsessed hosts Gillian Pensavalle and Patrick Hinds. Then later that month, the popular no-holds-barred storytelling group Story District will throw a reunion show and dance party. In October, catch Todd Rundgren (of ’70s rock band Utopia fame) and in December, see Jackass comic Steve-O who will stop in DC for his Bucket List Tour.

Capital Turnaround is located at 770 M St., SE.

