Drinking on the Fourth of July? Here’s How to Get a Free Ride Home.

Snag a promo code for a designated driver.

Photograph by jetcityimage via iStock.

Planning to pair firework watch parties with lots of cold beer on the Fourth of July? The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is teaming up with Lyft to offer free rides on Sunday for anyone who needs a safe holiday trip home. Complimentary trips are available starting at 8 PM until 4 AM the next morning. The deal covers up to $15-worth of driving.

Customers must input a promo code to receive a free ride, which will be released on WRAP’s website at 7 PM on July 4. The special is only available for the first 1,500 customers, so we recommend acting faster than a competitive eater throwing down hot dogs on Coney Island. Jurisdictions eligible for the deal include DC, Arlington, and Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties.

