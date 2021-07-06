News & Politics

PHOTOS: The Motion Picture Association’s Fourth of July Celebration

A picture-perfect celebration of America's birthday took place at the MPA's renovated downtown building.

Written by
| Published on
Ambassador Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, with Jordanian Ambassador Dina Kawar, British Ambassador Karen Pierce, Ambassador Maguy Maccario Doyle of Monaco, and French Ambassador Philippe Étienne.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) couldn’t have picked a more scenic establishing shot than the rooftop of its Washington, DC, headquarters, right next to the White House, for the first Fourth of July celebration at its newly renovated building on Sunday evening.

The MPA’s global headquarters sits just steps from the White House and only recently reopened at the end of 2019 after a complete top-to-bottom building renovation.
ViacomCBS Global Public Policy and Government Relations EVP DeDe Lea talks with British Ambassador Karen Pierce.
Susan Tolson and Jordanian Ambassador Dina Kawar.

A little movie magic, coupled with a perfect summer evening, delivered a strong turnout of (DC) stars, including the Ambassadors from the United Kingdom, France, Jordan, and Monaco, as well as representatives from the Hill and a who’s who list of government affairs leaders from the likes of Disney, ViacomCBS, Comcast, and more.

Ambassador Charles Rivkin greets Farragut Partners’ Jeff MacKinnon and Dr. Dallas Lea.
Walt Disney Company Director of Government Relations Jessica Moore and Leigh Moyers, Senior Manager of Federal Government Affairs for the Toy Association.
United Kingdrom Second Permanent Secretary Charles Roxburgh chats with Joseph and Margot Calabrese.

“It was such a pleasure to welcome so many friends back to the MPA after the past year and no better way to do so than from our beautiful new rooftop on the Fourth of July,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman & CEO of the MPA, who himself served as the United States Ambassador to France and Monaco from 2009 to 2013.

MPA Executive Vice President for Global Communications and Public Affairs Emily Lenzner and Bob and Elizabeth Manogue.
Ambassador of Monaco Maguy Maccario Doyle (right) shows her special edition Hermès scarf to French Ambassador Philippe Étienne (second from left).
Vinita Vaskov and Steve Vaskov, Vice President, Corporate Counsel at MPA.

First established in 1922, the MPA was started to nurture a then nascent film industry and has since evolved into a global organization that supports content creators around the world, across the film, television, and streaming industries.

MPA EVP, Global Operations & Strategy Urmila Venugopalan talks with Amit Chanda and Gloria Dittus, Story Partners Chairman & Founder.
Mike Castellano and Mimi Simhai.
Hollywood star-cut grilled cheese sandwiches.

Guests to this weekend’s Independence Day party were treated to an expansive view of the White House, the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, and Black Lives Matter Plaza, as well as festively themed bites and beverages.

Jeff Kenney, Susan Saulny, and Meredith and Andrew Reinsdorf.
Anne and Tim Gearan speak with Ambassador Maguy Maccario Doyle of Monaco.
Meryl Fishman and ABC News Investigative Reporter Ali Dukakis.

While the MPA has called its historic corner block location at 16th and I streets, Northwest, home since the 1940s, the building recently underwent a top-to-bottom renovation and reopened at the end of 2019 just prior to the start of the pandemic. The facility boasts its own state-of-the-art theater, which seats 118 people, as well as a rotating collection of props (e.g., the Harry Potter ‘sorting hat’ and the ‘Heart of the Ocean Necklace’ used by Kate Winslet in Titanic), costumes (e.g., the coat worn by Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf), and memorabilia from famous films and television shows from each of the association’s member studios: Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros.

Comcast Senior Vice President of Government Communications Sena Fitzmaurice and Apple News Senior Editor Michael Falcone.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day