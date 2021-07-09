We Asked Washingtonians: What Are You Most Looking Forward to This Summer in DC?

Antonio Saadipour

“To bond with my newly single roommate.”

Ashley Quatrale

“Bars. People. Smiling. It’s my favorite.”

Carlos Joaquin

“To absorb love, energy, and positive things so you can be ready when winter arrives.”

Charles Guislain

“Traveling.”

Suneel Mudaliar

“Harpers Ferry/Front Royal tubing.”

Clara Rose Malkin

“Air-conditioned museums.”

Cydney Caesar

“To explore and go to museums and hang with friends.”

Dean Winter

“To swim and enjoy warm summer nights.”

Elizabeth Khader

“Hopefully, Jazz in the Garden?!”

Emily Prust

“Concerts!”

Hanifah Griffith

“To hug my friends.”

Holly Koch

“Sunflowers at McKee-Beshers!”

Jacob Powers

“Nats games!”

Jessica Ortega

“The Kennedy Center.”

Jovan Hamilton

“Concerts and ice cream and good times with loved ones.”

Katharina Bergant

“Biking in Rock Creek.”

Kelly Cook

“Taking the water taxi from Georgetown to the Wharf at sunset.”

Leslie Alpert

“Citi Open! I love tennis and can’t wait to get back to a great tournament.”

Steven Jumper

“Running in Rock Creek Park without a mask.”

Lindsay Bonanno

“Swimming in public pools—I missed them so much last summer!”

Maria Barrios

“The beach. The people on the street. Summer is beautiful—I love everything.”

Matthew Pellerito

“Camping. Getting outdoors. Exploring.”

Megan Elizabeth

“Splash pads! (because kids).”

Nate Smith

“Staying inside because it’s so hot.”

Silvia Leiva

“To get back out and see my friends again.”

Rose Peterson

“Fresh vegetables and farmers markets.”

Sahel Mir

“Pool parties.”

Sazan Kerkukli

“Riding my bike around the city with my husband and our dog.”

Sean Addie

“Soul-crushing humidity the second I leave the house.”

Sergio A. Espinosa

“More jokes about why the Founding Fathers placed the national capital in a swamp.”

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.