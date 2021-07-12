Tony Podesta Had a Toilet Camera? Yes, Tony Podesta Had a Toilet Camera.

Readers of the New York Times’ recent profile of former lobbyist Tony Podesta may have come away thinking not about his renewed K Street aspirations, but about the article’s mention of a toilet camera.

According to the Times, Podesta’s former Falls Church home had a “closed-circuit video camera installed inside a toilet allowing users to observe their bodily processes from a unique angle.” Even for Podesta and his ex-wife, Heather, known for their expansive art collection, a toilet cam was quite the statement. So where would someone acquire his or her own?

It seems that the man to know is Swedish artist Jonah Dahlberg. Currently in the collections of the National Gallery of Art is Dahlberg’s “Safe Zones #7 (the toilets at ZKM)” made of “architectural models, surveillance cameras” and a “black and white monitor.” Seeing that the piece was donated by Heather and Tony Podesta to the Corcoran Gallery of Art in 2008, the year after the couple moved out of the Fall Church home, it seems as if “Safe Zones #7” may be the toilet camera in question.

Unfortunately, no image is shown on the NGA’s website for “Safe Zones #7.” However, Dahlberg’s “Safe Zones #9” might lend a clue to what once sat (and was sat on) in the Podestas’ suburban Virginia bathroom.