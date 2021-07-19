Foxtrot is Bringing Wine to You

Foxtrot’s in town and they brought the wine! Started in Chicago in 2013, Foxtrot’s looking to reimagine convenience and bring a little joy into your everyday. A contemporary take on the neighborhood corner store, Foxtrot stocks its shelves with go-to favorites, local gems, and somm-selected wines while always leaving room for you to discover something new. Oh, and did we mention that they deliver in under an hour?

They’ve got two storefronts in D.C.—one in Mount Vernon Triangle and the other in Georgetown (with a rumored third on the way!). And while it’s truly a one stop shop (they have a cafe that brews local beans!), it’s the wine selection that really stood out to us. Curated by beverage director and sommelier Dylan Melvin, Foxtrot’s wine offering rivals that of any wine shop in the city. From something known to something new, Melvin built the collection for every level of wine drinker and occasion. You’ll find a bottle perfect for a casual Tuesday on the couch or a bottle sure to impress your in-laws. The common theme is excellent quality and pride in the producers. “It was important that we built our selection around artisan winemakers that are tending to the care and craft of wine, while also appealing to a variety of drinkers,” notes Melvin, “At the end of the day, we just want to get people excited about the wine in their glass.”

And you know what goes great with some wine? A chef-crafted menu. From made-to-order eats or grab-and-go bites, Foxtrot’s got the menu stacked for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And they’ve even got a selection of meats and cheeses to help you build that charcuterie board of your dreams (or grab one of their premade ones!).

From wine shop to cafe to delivery market to corner store, Foxtrot is really redefining what convenience looks like in the digital age. With their own app, you can access their entire collection of goods, all available for delivery or pickup. So that dream of getting dinner, drinks, and gifts delivered to your door? This is it.