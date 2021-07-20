Best Delta-8 Brands Reviews: Top 5 Delta-8 Brands To Buy From In 2021

Delta-8 THC or D-8 has become a hot topic in the cannabis industry for its smoother impact on the nervous system and its mild high. While it seems to have everything that CBD offers, Delta-8 offers a lot more – much like Delta-9 THC, but not with the latter’s typical side effects, such as getting stoned.

So, it is no wonder that experienced hemp plant farmers and companies are continually researching and developing new and innovative ways to formulate potent Delta-8 products to draw more cannabis consumers to have a safer and healthier experience.

Unfortunately, however, not all brands are genuine or have the best interests of people. And, that is why we continually strive to ensure that our readers are not conned – that they get the best and highest-quality Delta-8 products from the market.

In this article, we have selected the top five Delta-8 THC brands that sell authentic, safe, potent, pure, and effective Delta-8 products, be it gummies, vapes, hemp flowers, tinctures, or any other products based on our experience.

Top 5 Delta-8 Brands In 2021:

Exhale Wellness – Top-Rated, Best Overall & Editor’s Choice BudPop – Most Potent & Premium Brand Delta EFFEX – Best Value Diamond CBD – Wide Variety of Flavors 3Chi – Most Popular

How We Chose The Brands

Our selection process was meticulous and arduous – one that took time, effort, and a deep understanding of the industry. We looked at all the popular brands of Delta-8 products in the cannabinoid market and then analyzed them based on numerous factors.

Here are the factors we looked at:

Potency

As consumers, it is of paramount importance to access highly potent and 100% chemical-free Delta-8 THC products. Hence, we have included only those brands that sell all-natural, federally compliant, potent, pure, and safe products. The potency, measured in milligrams, is what determines how powerful the product is. In other words, it is the concentration of the Delta-8 extract in the product. The higher the potency, the more significant will be the product’s efficacy. Our list contains only those brands that offer the most potent and effective products.

Hemp Source

The source of hemp is not only a critical factor in determining a product’s Delta-8 potency, but it is also an indicator of its purity and safety. Hemp plant grown in licensed farms of the US and the EU are regulated by the respective federal governments. Such regulations ensure that they are free of contaminants, allergens, and high levels of Delta-9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants, i.e., the cannabinoid that makes marijuana illegal and could get you stoned. We chose brands that source their hemp derivatives only from the US.

Ingredients

Apart from the hemp extracts, the other ingredients matter too. Some products require carrier bases, while others may contain some cutting agents. While some additives may help boost the effects of the cannabinoids present in a product, most hinder the effects – and could even hurt your health and pocket. You could also develop an allergic reaction to certain additives, preservatives, or carrier bases. So, we made sure the brands do not use such ingredients.

Color

We also took care to check the color of the products sold by these brands. While some products require added flavors and colors, others do not. We checked to see if the products that do require added colors are naturally sourced. As for those products that do not require added colors, we made sure the color of the Delta-8 products was how it should be.

Customer Reviews

We went for the popular brands first, and then checked out others to determine if the others were good or bad. We did not leave anything behind. We checked the customer reviews of each and every brand to make sure we choose only the most experienced, sensible, responsible, and transparent brands. These are some of the parameters that impact a brand’s reputation.

Product Portfolio

When everyone is concerned about the health and wellness of their loved ones, it is only natural that they expect the companies to respect that. We looked for brands that are more inclined towards healthier, sustainable, and innovative practices.

Third-Party Lab-Testing

As a cannabinoids market consumer, one must be extra-vigilant and responsible. Accordingly, we checked out the lab-test reports of all the brands to ensure the safety, purity, and potency of their products. We also investigated the accreditations of those labs to check whether they are government-approved or not.

Price

Yes, price does matter. While products that are too cheap raise a few alarms, exorbitantly priced ones can’t be good for your pocket or your mental health in the long run. If you want to use Delta-8 products to address any personal health issues or simply want to keep enjoying the mild high now and then, you may want to save on your purchases. We have found for you the brands that are best suited for an average yet avid cannabis user.

Our Personal Experiences

Although this was the last step of our screening process, it was undoubtedly the most important. We tried a couple of products from each of our ten shortlisted finalists to arrive at these top five Delta-8 brands.

After all, we did not want to expose ourselves to anything that could prove hazardous to our health!

Best Delta-8 Brands: Reviewed

#1. Exhale Wellness – Top-Rated, Best Overall & Editor’s Choice

Brand Overview

High-quality and powerful Delta-8 THC products for stress-free and healthy living are the forte of Exhale Wellness. It specializes in full-spectrum Delta-8 products like gummies, carts, flowers, edibles, and pre-rolls. The brand maintains its products’ effectiveness and quality by learning through advanced revelations and research on Delta-8 THC.

Exhale Wellness uses USPS to ship its vegan Delta-8 THC products within the US. Moreover, all products are gelatin-free, organic, potent, and artificial color/flavor-free. Besides the listed products, you can also buy Delta-8 capsules and oils.

Pros

Vegan, full-spectrum, and 100% organic Delta-8 products

Hemp flower formulations comply with the Farm Bill.

Clean and safe CO2 extraction

30-day money-back assurance

Cons

Flavors are limited in the Delta-8 THC range

Lengthy product return and refund process

Features

High-Quality: The brand’s full-spectrum Delta-8 products promote a stress-free lifestyle. Also, the products are gluten-free, vegan, potent, and all-natural. Exhale Wellness encourages and educates Delta-8 users to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Lab-Tested Products: Exhale Wellness vouches for its all-natural hemp derivatives and lab-tested products. Hence, the brand has listed individual third-party lab-test reports of all products on the site.

Wide Product Range: Exhale has an extensive range of pre-rolls, flowers, gummies, edibles, and other Delta-8 products. Hence, you get multiple options to browse through and buy.

Easy and Fast Shipment: The brand promises fast delivery. The shipment reaches you within two to three days from the date of order.

Customer Reviews

Verified buyers have rated almost all Exhale Wellness Delta-8 products with five stars. Although organic hemp plant products help with stress and anxiety relief, some users take them for medical purposes.

Some buyers have been skeptical about Exhale products but have eventually given 5-star ratings for prompt delivery, quality products, and reliable customer service.

Nonetheless, Exhale is preferred by youngsters aged between 16 and 25. They mention how Exhale gummies and hemp flowers lighten their mood and night parties. One particular buyer stated how Exhale’s oil helped him sleep better after struggling with insomnia for two or three years.

#2. BudPop – Most Potent & Premium Brand

Brand Overview

BudPop is a new brand, but its Delta-8 products can soon lead the cannabinoids market. The collective experience of three decades of young minds can enable the brand to sell and promote potent D-8 products. Its D-8 gummies and flowers are tested by third-party labs. The brand also markets cartridges that are available in Strawberry Gelato (Calypso) and Grape Runtz (Himalia) flavors. All their D-8 products are formulated from natural hemp plants that are specially grown in the US.

BudPop products comply with the federal policy for consumption and sale of Delta-8 THC. Hence, nobody is ever sold a Delta-8 THC product without any evidence to reflect the federal age. Their D-8 products help with stress relief, stress stimulation, and pain relief. BudPop operates in the US but ships products for free only when the order exceeds $50.

Pros

No product contains traces of Delta-9 THC.

Products made from US-grown hemp plants

Lab-tested, federally legal, and safe

Non-GMO, organic D-8 products

Excellent product guarantees

Cons

No free shipping for orders less than $50.

BudPop D-8 products’ availability is only within the US borders.

Features

Effective & Good Quality Products: BudPop’s Delta-8 THC gummies, flowers, and vape carts have been found to be effective. In addition, the brand is committed to procuring organically grown hemp and all-natural ingredients for manufacturing its products.

Lab-Tested & Safe: This Delta-8 brand maintains transparency in all its practices and processes. That is reflected in all its lab test results on this website. The lab test reports support BudPop uses non-GMO, natural, and safe ingredients, as testified by certified independent labs.

Product Range: BudPop has an extensive range of infused hemp flowers, gummies, and vape carts. Users can find products in different Delta-8 THC flavors.

Excellent Company Policies: BudPop adheres to the Federal Cannabis Selling Policy. So, no minor is ever sold any D-8 products. In addition, the brand currently ships products within the US (in permitted states) and levies shipping charges only on orders worth less than $50.

Customer Reviews

Despite being a new brand, its lab test reports have provided buyers with the confidence and satisfaction they require before purchasing its products. Meanwhile, customers who have tried BudPop’s products are equally happy with the results.

Over 45% of the reviews are dedicated to gummies and explain how they have been helpful. Some users have mentioned how they never believed in Delta-8 THC results but have become fans of BudPop’s flavorful flowers and gummies.

#3. Delta EFFEX – Best Value

Brand Overview

Although Delta EFFEX has started selling Delta-10 THC products too, it specializes in D-8 products. Its D-8 and D-10 products are so popular that it has been featured in magazines, guides, and news journals. Delta EFFEX leads the US cannabinoid market because all its products are sold after using lab-tested hemp extracts and enhanced R&D learning.

All its Delta-8 bundles, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, infused hemp flowers, pods, and tinctures are third-party lab-tested. The brand has also presented lab-test reports for every product. Besides selling, Delta EFFEX also educates people about the uses and effects of Delta-8.

Pros

Numerous exotic and standard flavors

Only lab-tested Delta-8 THC distillate in products

Organically sourced hemp products

Good company policies

Cons

No free shipping on any orders

Product replacement only if the delivered item is wrong or damaged

Features

Highly Effective: Delta EFFEX’s D-8 products, particularly vape cartridges, gummies, and flowers, are extremely popular among users. Since its products are formulated with lab-certified D-8 THC, they seem to promote good health and offer a mild high that is not too harsh on the throat.

Lab-Tested Products: The brand gets not only its products but also the product ingredients lab-tested. Delta EFFEX ensures that its products contain less than or equal to 0.3% THC. Lab-testing at every stage of its production guarantees Delta EFFEX’s product effectiveness, purity, and safety.

Product Range: Delta EFFEX is a big brand that features an extensive collection of Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC products, including gummies, edibles, bundles, concentrates, and much more.

Shipping: Delta EFFEX ships Delta-8 THC products to all states within the US where D-8 is legal. It uses USPS to deliver ordered products within three to seven days. However, the brand does not accept product returns, exchanges, and refunds.

Customer Reviews

Since Delta EFFEX has an extensive Delta-8 THC product portfolio, most users are satisfied with the options. Some users inferred that their favorite gummy flavors and tinctures were not available anywhere but on Delta EFFEX.

One buyer mentioned that all he wanted was a predictable and standard hemp product delivery. Hence, he has made Delta EFFEX his go-to brand for Delta-8 THC products.

Even though the company only entertains product replacement, not many buyers have raised any complaints about it. Some users stated that they were initially worried about losing money to Delta EFFEX’s No Refund/Exchange/Return policy, but the company never muddled their orders.

#4. Diamond CBD – Wide Variety of Flavors

Brand Overview

Besides selling Delta-8 products, Diamond CBD also uses in-house doctors and scientists to introduce product variations. All THC products found on the website are manufactured and branded by Diamond CBD. Since the brand’s inception, its client base has increased to 100,000. As Diamond CBD focuses on users’ health and mind via its products, it adopts green manufacturing and distribution practices to equally respect the planet.

Diamond CBD’s scientists and doctors constantly test their Delta-8 products to maintain their set standards. Now, when the brand has served more than a hundred thousand buyers, positive product feedback is hard to deny.

Pros

Extensive portfolio of 400 products.

Great variety of flavors and product options

High-quality, lab-tested products

Fantastic customer-friendly company policies

Cons

No replacement/return policy on vape pens

Features

Sustainable approach and high-quality products: Diamond CBD is among the top Delta-8 brands in the current cannabinoid industry owing to its high-end D-8 product manufacturing techniques and sustainable approach. Its in-house quality team tests the potency and flavors of Diamond CBD’s products to maintain quality standards.

Lab Test Reports: Its D-8 products are tested at in-house laboratories and sent for third-party lab testing as well. Moreover, the brand never hesitates to display the lab reports of all its THC products on the site.

Product Range: Diamond CBD offers the most extensive CBD and Delta-8 THC product range. You can browse through almost 400 products. From bundles, oils, vapes to concentrates, extracts, and edibles, Diamond CBD sells almost all its products at reasonable prices.

Shipment: The brand not only ships its products within the US but also overseas. Diamond CBD takes pride in delivering its products in all shipping areas within two days. Also, it does not charge shipping costs on any orders above $100.

Customer Reviews

Of all the products that Diamond CBD sells and manufactures, its Delta-8 gummies are the most popular. Of the 100,000 customers, 75% have praised the quality and effects of Delta-8 that Diamond CDB’s products offer.

Some buyers have mentioned how the products have helped them sleep and concentrate better. Considering the options available in THC and CBD products, most users paid for premium Diamond CBD membership to enjoy more than the standard benefits of Delta 8.

#5. 3Chi – Most Popular

Brand Overview

3Chi specializes in selling Delta-8 products such as vapes, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and oils. The in-house research and development team creates potent and new Delta-8 compounds to bring new products on board.

The brand owner has 15 years of experience in growing and formulating hemp plants in the US. Moreover, all 3Chi products are tested by accredited third-party labs.

Pros

Safe ethanol extraction process

Reasonably well-priced

Safe, potent, and effective

Commendable customer service

Cons

Use of artificial colors and flavors in some products

Features

Healthy Formulations: 3Chi vouches for its CBD and THC formulations used in the products. It processes the hemp plants in its in-house laboratories to protect consumers from undesirable side effects.

Lab Test Reports: 3Chi’s oils and all its products go to third-party labs for testing.

Product Range: 3Chi offers multiple options in Delta-8 gummies, vapes, edibles, and other products. Moreover, the brand asks for users’ federal age before allowing them to access the products.

Extensive Experience: 3Chi is one Delta-8 brand whose owner has more than a decade of experience in formulating and processing hemp plants. It gives the company an edge over other companies to formulate and sell specialized and full-spectrum Delta-8 products.

Customer Reviews

Every THC consumer in the US knows about the 3Chi brand. Some users are super-delighted with the quality and taste of 3Chi products, such as gummies, tinctures, vapes, and edibles. They have mentioned that they did not become addicted to 3Chi D-8 products even after consuming them for a long time.

One user complained about the no product refund/cancellation/return policy. He suggested that sometimes it prevented him from placing his order even though he knew what he wanted. However, the issue was later resolved by the company.

Things To Consider Before Buying Delta-8 Products

Hemp is a naturally occurring plant that has been used in the past for carnal, medical, therapeutic, and recreational purposes. In the 21st century, it has transitioned into consumable products to support physical and mental health. The following points will help you find the best Delta-8 brands:

Hemp Ingredients

A hemp product may contain a lot more than Delta-8 or Delta-9 THC. Be it a flavored product or otherwise, you should read the ingredients list to make sure you are safe from any potential harm to health, like experiencing side effects such as allergies, excessive body heat, fatigue, etc.

Hemp Quality

Since hemp is a naturally occurring plant, it is available in countless grades and species. Some hemp plants may contain toxins and pesticides because of their growing conditions. Therefore, you should know where and how the hemp used in your D-8 products was grown, handled, and extracted.

Delta-9 Traces

As Delta-8 is an isomer of Delta-9, a hemp product may comprise traces of both THCs in abnormal amounts. Therefore, lab-testing and careful hemp extraction practices are needed to derive safe yet potent D-8 THC compounds. Any product that contains more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC is not safe or legal.

Hemp Extraction

A legit Delta-8 provider comprehends the necessity of naturally extracted hemp. Therefore, you should refer to the brand’s D-8 extraction process to understand its product formulation and safety levels. Ensure that your Delta-8 product does not contain harmful chemicals, preservatives, flavors, additives, and GMOs.

Buyers’ Reviews

Before selecting any product or brand, research a little about it. Sometimes, a product is legit, but the brand is not, or vice versa. The user reviews illustrate whether the particular product is safe to consume.

COA and QR code

Every Delta-8 THC product gets tested in either third-party or in-house labs. Always look for QR codes and certificates of analysis (COAs) of Delta-8 products you buy.

Varieties

Variety rules the cannabinoid market. Therefore, choose a brand that offers flavors and varieties in products at affordable prices. Potency levels and product sizes also matter in the selection process.

Pricing

A product’s price should always be worth its quality, ingredients, potency, size, and hemp extraction process. In addition, one must never overlook quality for the price. Hence, browse through multiple brands and compare the pricing of selected products to make an informed decision.

Brand Reputation

A legit D-8 seller adheres to all legalities while serving its customer base with quality products. With time, it gains reputation and assures new buyers about the product’s legitimacy. Hence, you should always check whether the selected brand is long-standing in the business or not.

FAQs On Delta-8 THC Products

Q: Is Delta-8 Legal In Your State?

A: Unlike Delta-9, which is federally illegal, Delta-8 is legal in over 38 states. Check that out before placing your order.

Q: Are D-8 products safe?

A: D-8 products made by reputable brands undergo extensive extraction and manufacturing processes to control their effectiveness and safety levels. In other words, all D-8 products are relatively safe to consume as long as you buy from a good brand, such as those mentioned in this guide.

Q: Do D-8 Products Have Any Side Effects?

A: Since D-8 is still THC, it may cause some, though rare and mild side effects. However, most brands showcase informative product descriptions relating to formulations, side effects, usage, dosage, etc., on their site. You must read the product details properly to understand its ingredients, dosage, potency, and safety limits.

Q: How Should I Use Delta-8?

A: It is used in the same way as CBD. You can start with a small dosage by dividing the edibles into portions or titrating the volume of tinctures used. Depending on the type of product you prefer, you may want to adjust your dosage to ensure optimal effects without any possible adverse impact.

Q: How Long Do Non-edible And Edible D-8 Products Stay Effective?

A: Most edible D-8 products have one to 12 hours of effectiveness, whereas non-edible products only last for one to five hours. To clarify, both edible and non-edible Delta-8 products take time to respond in your body. The variation depends on your metabolism, age, body weight, etc.

In Conclusion – Which Delta 8 THC Brand/Brands Should You Buy?

Our selected five best Delta-8 THC brands are currently ruling the US cannabis market with laboratory-tested and potent D-8 products. However, we personally recommend Exhale Wellness and BudPop as the top two best Delta 8 THC brands out there for their excellent quality and flavor.

We suggest you buy D-8 vape cartridges, gummies, edibles, and other products only after thorough research and understanding of all their characteristics. Use our little guide for help. But don’t forget to consult your doctor before consuming any cannabis product, especially if you are thinking of addressing any health condition with cannabinoids.