Amazon Fresh Opens Logan Circle Location Where You Can Just Walk Out With Your Groceries

Amazon Fresh is now open in Logan Circle. The second Amazon Fresh store in the DC area (a Franconia location opened two months ago), this is the only location in the DMV with “Just Walk Out” technology that allows shoppers to skip the checkout line.

Customers will be asked to scan a QR code in their Amazon app upon entry. As they move through the store, anything they remove from the shelf will be added to their digital cart, and anything put back on the shelf will be removed from the cart. Tracking is conducted via a system of cameras and various readers and sensors. When they’re done shopping, patrons can immediately exit the store with their items, and their Amazon accounts will be appropriately charged.

This is the 15th Amazon Fresh location nationwide. Located at 1733 14th St. NW, the store is open from 7 AM to 10 PM.

Join the conversation!