1110 Vermont Ave., NW; 967 Rose Ave., North Bethesda

Local food-hall pioneer Arturo Mei has installed miniature versions of his pan-Asian Annandale food hall in both downtown DC and North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose.

On the menu: Right now, there are only a couple options at each. In DC, head to Pogiboy for smash burgers and Filipino comfort food and to Rose Ave Bakery for breakfast pastries. At Pike & Rose, Little Miner Taco serves stewy birria in ramen, a cheesesteak, and yes, tacos.

3809 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

Veteran chef Sandy Patterson took over the food hall formerly known as Savor at 3807 last year. The light, airy room boasts plenty of space, plus an art gallery.

On the menu: The original location of Little Miner remains, as does the snug Relish Market, where you’ll find freshly pressed juices and great housemade hot sauces. St. Crispy’s, the newcomer, does fried chicken and brunchy Sunday fare.

2340 Wisconsin Ave., NW

What was once a takeout-only food hall called Ghostline is now going in a more convivial direction. The Glover Park venue has loads of outdoor seating, weekly jazz shows, and a bustling brunch scene.

On the menu: Go for Detroit pizza, hefty sandwiches from chef Peter Smith, and tacos and queso from Mijita’s, a new Tex-Mex joint from longtime pastry chef Naomi Gallego.

2501 Centreville Rd., Herndon

This strip-mall spot stands out for using halal meats across several cuisines. The booth seating is full-service, and you order off four separate menus.

On the menu: What’s not? Choose among burgers and steaks, several fettuccine Alfredos, peri-peri chicken, and tacos—plus full Chinese and Indian lineups.

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

