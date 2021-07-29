Marktwan Hargraves, the Maryland man arrested and charged this week in the fatal shooting of six-year-old Nyiah Courtney, once worked in the aftercare program at Janney Elementary School in Tenleytown. Today, the school sent families a statement regarding Hargraves’ past employment—which ran from 2016 to 2017—signed by executive director Caroline Laub and Janney+ board president Matthew J. Curry.

Read it here:

Janney+ Community-

First and foremost, our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Nyiah Courtney.

We are aware that Marktwan Hargraves was arrested in connection with her murder. He previously worked for Janney+ during the 2016-2017 school year while he was a high school student and has had no connection with the program since departure.

Janney+ follows the DCPS suitability screening process for all volunteers and employees including FBI criminal history report, DC Child and Family Services Agency and Child Protection Registry screening, Sex Offender registry screening, and drug and alcohol testing.

We understand the privilege that you give to the Janney+ program in the safety and protection of your most precious resource: your children.