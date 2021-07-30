These DC-Area Restaurants and Bars Require Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination to Enter

This week the CDC announced new data showing how highly transmissible the Delta variant is, and DC officials reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all individuals. Now more and more Washington restaurants and bars have started to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for their customers and employees. Here’s a running list of venues that require a vaccine passport to enter. This list will continue to be updated.
Pitchers
2317 18th St. NW
Proof of vaccination required for entry. Currently in effect.
A League of Her Own
2319 18th St. NW
Proof of vaccination required for entry. Currently in effect.
Blend 111
111 Church St NW Suite 101, Vienna
Proof of vaccination required for limited indoor dining. Currently in effect.
Trade
1410 14th St NW
Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.
Number Nine
1435 P St NW
Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.
Anchovy Social
221 Tingey St SE
Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. In effect 9/7.
Maialino Mare
221 Tingey St SE
Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. In effect 9/7.
Pho, Banh Mi & Grill
4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax
Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. Currently in effect
The Dirty Goose
913 U St NW
Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.
Ivy and Coney
1537 7th St NW
Proof of vaccination required to enter. In effect 8/6.