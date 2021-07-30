Food

These DC-Area Restaurants and Bars Require Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination to Enter

A running list of venues asking for vaccine passports.

Written by
| Published on
Maialino Mare. Photograph by Scott Suchman

This week the CDC announced new data showing how highly transmissible the Delta variant is, and DC officials reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all individuals. Now more and more Washington restaurants and bars have started to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for their customers and employees. Here’s a running list of venues that require a vaccine passport to enter. This list will continue to be updated.

Pitchers

2317 18th St. NW

Proof of vaccination required for entry. Currently in effect.

A League of Her Own

2319 18th St. NW

Proof of vaccination required for entry. Currently in effect.

Blend 111

111 Church St NW Suite 101, Vienna

Proof of vaccination required for limited indoor dining. Currently in effect.

Trade

1410 14th St NW

Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.

Number Nine

1435 P St NW

Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.

Anchovy Social

221 Tingey St SE

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. In effect 9/7.

Maialino Mare

221 Tingey St SE

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. In effect 9/7.

Pho, Banh Mi & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. Currently in effect

The Dirty Goose

913 U St NW

Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry. In effect 7/31.

Ivy and Coney

1537 7th St NW

Proof of vaccination required to enter. In effect 8/6.

 

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day