15 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep You Need

Sleep is one of the most important bodily functions. When you sleep, your body undergoes all sorts of changes that are crucial for health. Sleep slows the brain and body, allowing for recovery as well as improved physical and mental performance the next day.

So what happens when you don’t get the sleep you need? Not getting enough sleep causes much more than next day drowsiness. Your thinking and concentration will be negatively impacted. You’re more likely to have mood swings. You may even notice that you’re hungrier and more likely to crave junk food.

While it’s vital for adults to get no less than seven hours of sleep each night, we all know that this isn’t the reality for most people. And while you may be tempted to turn to an over-the-counter or even prescription sleep aid to sleep better at night, there’s an even better option to consider.

CBD, sometimes known as cannabidiol, is an all natural cannabinoid that is known for promoting a sense of calmness and relaxation. CBD gummies are the perfect nighttime snack. They satisfy your sweet tooth while also helping you to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Tired of being tired? Here’s what you need to know about CBD and how it promotes healthier sleep. We’ll also discuss the top 15 CBD gummies that will have you drifting off to dreamland in no time!

Top CBD Gummies for Solid Sleep



1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms is best known for their line of island-inspired gummies. These gummies are formulated to take you away to a far away beach, even if only in your dreams! Verma Farms offers all sorts of CBD gummies, including gummy bears, gummy worms, and even peach rings! With flavors like Peachy Pau Hana, Maui Melon, and Blueberry Wave, you’ll be counting down the hours until bedtime.

All gummies are made with broad spectrum CBD that’s extracted from unadulterated hemp that’s grown on U.S. soil. Verma Farms uses the freshest, most trusted ingredients to ensure the highest quality CBD gummies.

CBD strengths vary per gummy product. Some contain 250 mg while others contain 1500 mg. Be sure to buy gummies that best meet your dosage needs.

Dose: 12.5 mg to 25 mg per gummy

Price: $44.99 to $119.99

2. Penguin

Experience the penguin way of life with pure, premium CBD gummies from Penguin. These gummies are made with high quality CBD that’s extracted from naturally, USA-grown hemp. Gummies are made with CBD isolate, which is the purest form of the extract. There are no traces of THC or any other plant compounds.

Penguin CBD gummies are a fun and flavorful treat for anyone who wants better sleep. These CBD-infused gummy worms are soft, colorful, and coated with a blend of sweet and sour sugar. Enjoy the fruity, tangy flavor before hitting the sack!

Each worm contains 10 mg of CBD, allowing for easy dosing. One or two gummies 30 minutes before bedtime is sure to promote sound, quality sleep.

Dose: 10 mg per gummy

Price: $45 for 30 worms

3. EVN CBD

EVN CBD is a brand that values balance. The company formulates each of its products using high quality CBD extract and other ingredients that are designed to sync the mind and body. When everything is balanced, you’ll feel less stressed, which makes it much easier to fall and stay asleep.

EVN CBD gummies are gluten-free, non-GMO, and contain 0 THC. Instead, you’ll enjoy the benefit of many different cannabinoids, along with terpenes and other calming compounds.

EVN CBD gummies are available in traditional (sweet) and sour flavors. Each bottle contains 200 mg of broad spectrum CBD, or 10 mg CBD per gummy. A gummy or two at night will have you sound asleep in no time!

Dose: 10 mg per gummy

Price: $35 for 20 gummies

4. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is known for making great CBD products, gummies included! Gummies are gluten-free, allergen-free, kosher, and vegan!

For better sleep, check out the brand’s Sleep gummies, which are designed to help you wake up feeling refreshed. Each sugar-coated mixed berry flavored gummy is simple to chew and offers a truly enjoyable experience.

Each gummy contains 30 mg of broad spectrum CBD, which means there’s no traces of THC. The nighttime version contains 2 mg of melatonin, which plays an important role in managing the body’s sleep/wake cycle.

Dose: 30 mg per gummy

Price: $60 for 30 gummies

5. Joy Organics

Take the edge off with tranquil, sleep-promoting gummies from Joy Organics. These gummies are designed to help you de-stress, relax, and unwind so that you can get the sleep you need. The best part is that these gummies are made with premium ingredients.

Joy Organics products are made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, including broad spectrum made from USA-grown hemp that is lab tested and contains 0.0% THC.

Gummies are available in two delicious flavors: Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple. Each gummy contains 10 mg of CBD, which makes it easy to find your sweet spot dosage. For best results, take a gummy or two 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime.

Dose: 10 mg per gummy

Price: $31.96 for 30 gummies

6. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is a brand that has unwavering dedication to quality. This is a top CBD manufacturer that strives to provide the best CBD products to customers around the globe.

Charlotte’s Web offers many different CBD gummies, but for those seeking better sleep, the Sleep formula is best. These gummies not only contain full spectrum CBD, they’re also made with melatonin, a natural sleep aid that promotes quality sleep and regular sleep cycles.

Each gummy contains 10 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin. This amount is just enough to fall asleep and stay sleeping throughout the night. Sleep gummies offer a delicious raspberry flavor.

Dose: 10 mg per gummy

Price: $29.99 for 90 gummies

7. CBDfx

CBDfx gummies are sweet, delicious, and truly irresistible. These gummies offer easy-to-manage servings, which is a huge benefit for first-time users. While CBDfx offers a line of CBD gummies, the best product for improved sleep are the CBD Gummies for Sleep.

These gummies are made with broad spectrum CBD, which features a proprietary blend of sleep terpenes, cannabinoids, and other plant compounds. These gummies are also made with other relaxing ingredients, including magnesium, melatonin, passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm.

Together, these ingredients promote calmness, relaxation, and restful sleep that your brain and body needs. CBDfx gummies are all natural, gluten-free, and vegan! They’re also 100% THC free.

Dose: 25 mg per gummy

Price: $49.99 for 60 gummies

8. Sunday Scaries

Calm your mind and experience ultimate comfort with vegan CBD gummies from Sunday Scaries. Not only are these gummies made with broad spectrum CBD oil, they’re also formulated with health-boosting vitamins, including vitamin B12 and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients will have you calm, relaxed, and ready for a night of amazing sleep.

Sunday Scaries gummies contain no gelatin or other animal products. Each gummy provides 10 mg of high quality CBD and is sugar coated for that yummy bite and chew. Each bottle of gummies comes with an assortment of flavors, including lime, tangerine, lemon, and cherry.

Aside from the top notch formulation, Sunday Scaries are some of the most affordable CBD gummies on the market.

Dose: 10 mg per gummy

Price: $23 for 20 gummies

9. cbdMD

Buying from cbdMD will make you feel like you’re at a candy shop! This brand offers tropical and sour tropical gummies that are made with premium ingredients, including broad spectrum CBD. With a combination of cannabinoids and terpenes, you can enjoy pure hemp derived goodness in a delicious chew.

cbdMD gummies are gluten-free and vegan and are made from USA-grown hemp. Each bottle of gummies offers mouth-watering flavors that make for a perfect nightcap, including raspberry, orange, strawberry, and tropical.

With three different strengths, you’re sure to find a dose that helps you get the sleep you need. cbdMD gummies are available in 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1000 mg doses.

Dose: 10 mg, 25 mg, or 50 mg per gummy

Price: $29.99, $59.99, or $89.99 for 30 gummies

10. Medterra

Medterra CBD offers a wide assortment of CBD gummies, all of which are non-GMO and made in the USA. But if you’re looking to get better sleep, you’ll want to check out the Sleep Tight Gummies. These delicious bites are made with 99%+ CBD isolate, which means there is no worries of THC exposure.

Sleep Tight gummies are expertly blended with a powerful combination of sleep-boosting ingredients, including chamomile, lemon balm, 5-hydroxytryptophan, and passion flower. These gummies are naturally flavored and contain no gelatin or high fructose corn syrup.

The strawberry flavor is sweet and is a great treat to enjoy before bedtime.

Dose: 25 mg per gummy

Price: $39.99 for 30 gummies

11. R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals offers industry leading vegan gummies that are formulated to impress. These gummies are the creation of a collaboration between R+R Medicinals and a candy manufacturer to design a tasty, sugar-coated gummy that is infused with USDA organic full spectrum CBD. Each gummy contains terpenes along with other minor cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG, and CBDv.

The existence of terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids encourages the entourage effect. This often brings about stronger, more longer lasting effects, which is a huge benefit in helping you to sleep all night long.

If you’re looking for a variety of flavors in a single jar, these CBD gummies are for you. R+R Medicinals’ gummies are available in several fruity flavors, including Alpine Strawberry, Palisade Peach, and Grannysmith Apple.

Dose: 25 mg per gummy

Price: $44.99 for 30 gummies

12. Pure Relief

Pure Relief offers immune boosting gummies along with gummies that are formulated to keep you focused and productive during the day. But for people who want sleep-filled nights, the brand’s Night Time gummy bears are the best option.

These gummies not only offer a high dose of broad spectrum CBD, but are also formulated with melatonin. Melatonin is a compound that naturally occurs in the body, but when levels are imbalanced, the sleep/wake cycle is disrupted. One gummy at night will have you relaxed, calm, and in the perfect state for sleep.

Pure Relief Night Time gummies are made with organic ingredients. Each bag contains a variety of fruit-flavored gummy bears that are not only cute but tasty.

Dose: 30 mg per gummy

Price: $59.99 for 30 gummies

13. Just Live CBD

There’s nothing more exciting than a new product. Just Live’s CBD gummies are some of the newest additions to the market, and so far the reviews have been nothing but positive!

This is another brand that offers a variety of gummies to choose from. For better sleep, the company’s Sleep Gummies are sure to do the trick. These chewy morsels are low sugar, vegan, and are infused with CBD as well as CBG along with other natural sleep aids, including melatonin, GABA, and 5-HTP.

Getting much needed shut eye has never been easier! These Berry Tea flavored gummies allow you to get the sleep you need so that you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the day.

Dose: 25 mg per gummy

Price: $54.99 for 30 gummies

14. Lord Jones

Lord Jones offers some of the finest crafted, most unique CBD products on the market. Not only do they sell CBD-infused chocolate, but they’ve released a line of delicious gumdrops that give you that old fashioned feel. These gummies are fruity and floral and are made with high quality broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD.

Some of the brand’s top flavors include Wild Strawberry, Raspberry Elderflower, Wild Berry, Old Fashioned, White Peach, and Blood Orange.

Lord Jones proudly crafts all of its gumdrops in small batches using natural fruit flavors and other premium ingredients. Each batch is third party tested for purity and consistency.

Dose: 20 mg per gumdrop

Price: $45-$50 for nine gumdrops

15. Soul CBD

Kick stress to the curb and enjoy the sleep you deserve with Soul CBD gummies. With less stress and anxiety, you’ll find that it’s much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. A night without interruptions is possible!

These gummies are vegan, gluten-free, THC-free, and are made with CBD isolate that’s extracted from organically farmed hemp plants.

Soul CBD gummies are available in many different flavors, including Raspberry, Strawberry, Coconut Vanilla, and Orange Cream. So whether you’re in the mood for some fruit or a delicious bedtime dessert, there’s a flavor that you’re sure to love.

Dose: 10 mg per gumdrop

Price: $43 for nine gumdrops

Final Thoughts

Getting better sleep is easier than you may think! Stop waking up tired and wasting your days being unproductive, moody, and unfocused. With high quality CBD gummies, you’ll find it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. This way you can wake up physically and mentally ready to take on whatever the day may bring.

When taking any CBD product for the first time, always start with a low dosage. This means taking one or even half of a gummy. Increase the dosage as needed before you find your sweet spot.

Medical Disclaimer

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires that we inform you that the efficacy of CBD oil products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research as a treatment for any medical condition. The information in this document is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.