Scott MacFarlane’s Long Fight for the Truth About January 6

The January 6 attack on the US Capitol was a historic event—and also a local story. So along with all of the big-name national reporters who have been covering events surrounding the insurrection, one somewhat unexpected figure has stood out: NBC4’s Scott MacFarlane.
Local television journalists don’t often get the leeway from their stations to stick with one topic for months, but MacFarlane—a longtime investigative reporter for DC’s NBC station—has broken story after story about the defendants, the Capitol Police, and other aspects of the attack. And he’s done much of this via something notably unfriendly to the visual needs of TV: legal documents.
“Usually, a story has declining interest and momentum as time goes by,” MacFarlane says. “This is the opposite.” He estimates he spends ten hours a day digging into paperwork, watching hearings, and speaking with sources, weaving all of this into reporting for his own station and for MSNBC. “It is the largest criminal investigation in American history,” he says. “And it’s in our city. We’ve got to mind that store.”
It’s also a story with personal resonance for MacFarlane, who grew up in New York state and moved to DC in 2005 to work on a House of Representatives subcommittee as a nonpolitical communications adviser. “I adored working in that complex,” he says. “Are Americans no longer going to be able to see their members of Congress face to face? That’s transformative.”
“A story like this takes a lot of homework,” says Pete Williams, the NBC News correspondent; he and MacFarlane share case filings and complement each other’s reporting. MacFarlane, he says, is “very good at tracking” accused rioters’ cases as they move through the courts.
MacFarlane is now looking toward the story’s next beats, including legal proceedings related to the more than 500 people who have been charged. One avenue to explore: how so many people without obvious financial resources could afford to fly to DC and stay in hotels around the time of the insurrection. Then there’s the growing false narrative on the right that someone other than Trump supporters was responsible for the attack. That slipperiness of reality is a big part of what keeps MacFarlane going. “That’s why I think my bosses have made this a priority,” he says. Their message? “Stay on this, keep going, keep digging. Because we need to make sure history isn’t rewritten.”
This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Scott MacFarlane’s Long Fight for the Truth About January 6
The NBC4 reporter is nowhere near done reporting on the Capitol assault.
The January 6 attack on the US Capitol was a historic event—and also a local story. So along with all of the big-name national reporters who have been covering events surrounding the insurrection, one somewhat unexpected figure has stood out: NBC4’s Scott MacFarlane.
Local television journalists don’t often get the leeway from their stations to stick with one topic for months, but MacFarlane—a longtime investigative reporter for DC’s NBC station—has broken story after story about the defendants, the Capitol Police, and other aspects of the attack. And he’s done much of this via something notably unfriendly to the visual needs of TV: legal documents.
“Usually, a story has declining interest and momentum as time goes by,” MacFarlane says. “This is the opposite.” He estimates he spends ten hours a day digging into paperwork, watching hearings, and speaking with sources, weaving all of this into reporting for his own station and for MSNBC. “It is the largest criminal investigation in American history,” he says. “And it’s in our city. We’ve got to mind that store.”
It’s also a story with personal resonance for MacFarlane, who grew up in New York state and moved to DC in 2005 to work on a House of Representatives subcommittee as a nonpolitical communications adviser. “I adored working in that complex,” he says. “Are Americans no longer going to be able to see their members of Congress face to face? That’s transformative.”
“A story like this takes a lot of homework,” says Pete Williams, the NBC News correspondent; he and MacFarlane share case filings and complement each other’s reporting. MacFarlane, he says, is “very good at tracking” accused rioters’ cases as they move through the courts.
MacFarlane is now looking toward the story’s next beats, including legal proceedings related to the more than 500 people who have been charged. One avenue to explore: how so many people without obvious financial resources could afford to fly to DC and stay in hotels around the time of the insurrection. Then there’s the growing false narrative on the right that someone other than Trump supporters was responsible for the attack. That slipperiness of reality is a big part of what keeps MacFarlane going. “That’s why I think my bosses have made this a priority,” he says. Their message? “Stay on this, keep going, keep digging. Because we need to make sure history isn’t rewritten.”
This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.
Most Popular in News & Politics
A Mysterious New Insect Is Feasting on DC-Area People and Making Them Think They Have Bed Bugs
Sandbar Shark Bites Girl Swimming in Ocean City
Joe Manchin’s Houseboat: 5 Things
Joe Biden Wore a Tan Suit and Twitter Is Going Crazy
Photos: DC Residents Show Off Their Pandemic Tattoos
Washingtonian Magazine
August 2021: Burgers, Beer, Barbecue!View Issue
Subscribe
Get Us on Social
Get Us on Social
Related
Doug Emhoff and the Buttigieges Are Everywhere in DC
8 Gripping Details From Time’s Cover Story on DC Cop Michael Fanone
January 6 Committee Hearing: Key Moments of Testimony You Might Have Missed
The Right-Wing Response to the January 6 Committee’s Police Witnesses Is as Bad as You’d Imagine
More from News & Politics
“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” Is Now Open in DC
Joe Biden Wore a Tan Suit and Twitter Is Going Crazy
Sandbar Shark Bites Girl Swimming in Ocean City
Ask the Washingtonologist: Is it OK to Say You’re From DC If You’re Really From the Suburbs?
Anthony Fauci Will Headline This Year’s Atlantic Festival
DC Fitness Studios and Gyms Want to Require Proof of Vaccination, Not Masks
The Surprising Discovery of Hailu Mergia’s Great Lost Ethiopian Album
Doug Emhoff and the Buttigieges Are Everywhere in DC