Facial Bar Heyday Is Now Open in Bethesda

After Covid-19-related delays, Bethesda Row has a new skincare destination: Heyday, a facial bar which specializes in customized treatments and results-driven products. This is the first DC-area location from the New York-based company, which is planning to open multiple others in DC proper over the next two years (no specific locations have been announced).

When former investment banker Adam Ross couldn’t find a place to get a casual weekend facial, he saw a gap in the market for more accessible, speedier skincare treatments. In 2015, he teamed up with brand and strategy consultant Michael Pollak and together, they opened the first Heyday in the NoMad area of New York City.

There’s no treatment menu at Heyday. Instead, it offers just one option: a 50-minute customized facial, based on an in-depth skin analysis and a conversation about your skincare goals. Each facial costs $125 and is completed by a licensed esthetician (for a limited time, facials at the Bethesda location are $105). Extra treatments like light therapy, peels, and gua sha can be added for $40 each. There’s also the option of an $85-a-month membership plan, which includes a facial, discounted enhancements, and special member pricing on products.

In the front of the store—which has a minimalist design, complete with clean lines and neutral colors—clients can buy skincare products like face masks, cleansers, deodorants, and more from lines including One Love Organics, Image Skincare, and Naturopathica. The open-concept treatment areas are in the back.

To keep clients safe, Heyday has staggered appointment times and implemented hourly sanitation procedures. Masks are currently required in the shop, regardless of vaccination status.

Heyday Skincare; 4922 Elm St., Bethesda.

