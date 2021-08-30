Monday Night Trivia, a Greek-inspired Pop-Up Shop, and Lots of Art: Things to Do in DC, August 30-September 1

Hey y’all!

We’ve got trivia night, a Greek-inspired pop-up shop, and new art exhibits.

The weekend may be over, but there are still so many fun things you can do during the week!

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Get competitive: Wunder Garten, the German-inspired beer garden in NoMa, hosts trivia nights every Monday. Grab a cold beer and test your knowledge with some friends for a chance to win some cool prizes and bragging rights. Monday 8/30 at 7 PM; Free, learn how to sign up here.

Spice up your wardrobe: Modern Lusso, an Greek-inspired fashion brand in Annapolis, will hold a pop-up shop at Concept 31/M in Georgetown. Shop from a wide selection of Greek designers and make a fashion statement with some new accessories and clothes. Tuesday 8/31 from 11 AM to 6 PM; find out more here.

Art for a cause: Former US Ambassador to Nepal Scott DeLisi presents a two-day art exhibit and sale at the Reston Art Gallery and Studios to raise funds for Covid-19 relief efforts in Nepal. The art sale will feature more than 50 original artworks from Ugandan and Nepali artists. Wednesday 9/1 and Thursday 9/2 from 12 PM to 7 PM; Free, find out more here.

Experience something new: La Cosecha, the Latin American marketplace at Union Market, will get a head start on celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month. This week, the hall will launch “Heirs of Llalliñ,” an exhibit of more than 200 woven blankets and girdles inspired by Chilean Mapuche culture and weaving techniques. If you want to try your hand at weaving a Mapuche textile, La Cosecha will host workshops later in the week. Wednesday 9/1 through Thursday 9/30; Free, find out more here.

That's all for today, folks!

I'll be back soon with more fun things to do!

