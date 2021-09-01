Trumpie Attorney Sidney Powell Has a New Office in Old Town

Sidney Powell has purchased a building in Old Town Alexandria to use as a law office, Politico reports. The purchase, Josh Gerstein writes, “comes as Powell faces a slew of complaints seeking her disbarment or other professional discipline for the series of suits she filed last fall challenging the election results in battleground states.”

Indeed, Powell led former President Trump’s “Kraken” team of lawyers who worked to overturn the 2020 election via actions that were generally laughed out of court, earning Powell a $1.3 billion lawsuit, sanctions in Michigan, and an investigation in Texas. So…why’s she opening up in Old Town? The building on North Washington Street was once home to Studio Antiques and Fine Arts, whose owners told Gerstein they had received some teasing from friends after selling to Powell.

Trump himself took office space a block north from Powell’s office on Washington Street during the 2016 election, and another far-right figure, Richard Spencer, took a space on King Street before leaving quietly in 2018.

The building was quiet when Washingtonian swung by on Tuesday, and Powell didn’t immediately reply to an interview request sent via her website.