News & Politics

Five Zebras Have Been on the Run in Maryland for a Week

They're operating in a couple of groups. Do not approach them.

Written by
| Published on
These are stock-photo zebras. Do not approach them, either. Image via iStock.

Five zebras are on the run in Maryland.

The animals escaped August 31 from a farm near Upper Marlboro, the Washington Post reports. Somehow, this unusual event stayed mostly under the radar until Tuesday. People in Channel 4’s helicopter spotted three zebras chowing down on some grass Tuesday: “Ma’am, I am not drinking. I have not had any drugs. I have zebras in my backyard walking on the train tracks,” a Prince George’s County woman says she told a dispatcher when she called to report the incursion.

The zebras are reportedly operating in two groups, one with three zebras and another working as a pair. People shouldn’t approach them, the chief of Prince George’s County’s Animal Services Division told the Post, noting that the animals could bite.

If you see the zebras, please call the county.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day