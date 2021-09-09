News & Politics

Who’s the Top-Earning City Worker in DC?

Mayor Bowser doesn't even crack the top 50 DC employee salaries.

Washington Business Journal has created a database of DC employee salaries, allowing Washingtonians to see what their public officials are making. The city’s top earner? University of the District of Columbia President Ronald Mason, who pulls in $322,354 a year.

Officials from the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and DC Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee make up the top five. Police Chief Robert Contee isn’t far off at seventh place, making $270,000 a year, while Fire Chief John Donnelly takes home $232,693.25.  DC Department of Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt makes $239,778, beating out Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 79th-place salary of $220,000. And Shawn Townsend, Bowser’s former “night mayor,” who until July directed her office of nightlife and culture, earned $120,542.

You can find the full list here.

