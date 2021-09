Best of Washington 2021: Seven New Lunch Spots

This plant-based, certified-kosher joint offers decadent beet burgers topped with onion rings and tofu-seitan “bacon” alongside crispy faux-chicken sandwiches you could confuse for the real deal. 1829 M St., NW; 202-758-2894.

Industry vet and podcast host Rock Harper specializes in fried-chicken sandwiches—including spicy mumbo-sauce and honey-butter versions—with brined breasts crisped in duck fat and canola. 918 S. Lincoln St., Suite 2, Arlington; 703-997-8474.

Grab a quick salad and “fancy toast” or dig into heartier plates such as a roasted half chicken at this all-day cafe in National Landing. 2011 Crystal Dr., Arlington; 571-257-7250.

The Chinese Korean fast-casual sensation has a new location in Bethesda, with another coming soon to Shirlington, for your bulgogi-hoagie and cumin-lamb-noodle fix. Dupont Circle, 202-331-3040; Capitol Hill, 202-558-9934; Bethesda, 301-968-0053.

Columbia Room beverage manager Paul Taylor makes not only some of the city’s best cocktails but also a standout Italian-style mortadella-mozzarella sub and cauliflower bánh mì at this pop-up sandwich shop. 124 Blagden Alley, NW; 202-316-9396.

The new La Cosecha market­place spot from the team behind Espita Mezcaleria serves all-day tacos (plus quesadillas and tlayudas) on housemade heirloom-corn tortillas. 1280 Fourth St., NE; 202-866-0550.

Fine-dining chef Elias Taddesse infuses his Ethiopian heritage into such casual fare as a doro wat–inspired fried-chicken sandwich and berbere French fries. 449 K St., NW; 202-289-5471.

This article appears in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

