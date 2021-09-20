DC Will Require Vaccinations for Teachers and Other Adults in Schools

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced today that all adults working in schools or child care facilities must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1. This applies to personnel in DC public schools, charter schools, private schools, and parochial schools, child care facilities regulated by the Office of the State Superintendent.

Testing is no longer an option.

The mayor also announced that all student athletes who are eligible for the vaccine must be fully vaccinated before December 13 to participate in school sports.