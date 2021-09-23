Art All Night DC, the AFI Latin American Film Festival, and the #FreeBritney March: Things to Do in DC, September 23-26

Hey y’all!

We’ve got Art All Night DC, the AFI Latin American Film Festival, and the #FreeBritney March.

Britney Spears’ father may have filed to end the pop star’s conservatorship, but the #FreeBritney movement isn’t over.

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Mock up: Comedian Sarah Cooper, best known for her viral lip-sync impersonations of President Trump, is taking the stage at DC Improv this weekend. Thursday 9/23 through Sunday 9/26 (showtimes vary); Tickets start at $25, buy them here.

Art in residence: The Silva Gallery, a new art space in a luxury Adams Morgan apartment building, is opening its first exhibition on Thursday. “Moments of Grace” is a journey of self-discovery by local painter Anne Marchand. Check out her work and snack on refreshments at the grand opening event. Thursday 9/23 from 6 PM to 8 PM; Free, register here.

Film fest: The 32nd AFI Latin American Film Festival starts today at AFI Silver Theatre, and features 49 films from 22 countries. Films include both international festival favorites and cinematic debuts, and some screenings feature Q&A sessions with filmmakers. Thursday 9/23 through Wednesday 10/13 (showtimes vary); $10-$13, learn more here.

Reconstructing history: A 4,300-square-foot exhibition looking at the Reconstruction Era through an African American lens is opening at the National Museum of African American History and Culture tomorrow. The exhibit uses more than 175 artifacts and 300 images to show how the nation was rebuilt after slavery was outlawed. Friday 9/24 through August 2022; Free, find out more here.

A new perspective: Sandlot Southeast at the Capitol Riverfront is now home to a 17-piece collection of paintings and ink-on-paper works from Umar Rashid, artist-in-residence at nonprofit CulturalDC. The collection depicts a dinner party that’s interrupted by an uprising of enslaved people, and focuses on the class dynamics of food while bringing attention to DC’s history as an epicenter of inhumane international trade practices. Friday 9/24 through Sunday 11/21; Free, find out more here.

Art never sleeps: Art All Night will transform the city into a huge overnight party filled with exhibitions, concerts, and film screenings. More than 100 local artists, performers, and musicians will showcase their talents in 16 neighborhoods across all eight wards. Events include an all-day block party at Franklin Park, a fashion show in Congress Heights, and lots of special deals at restaurants and shops around the city. Friday 9/24 & Saturday 9/25; Free, find out more here.

The people’s princess: New musical Queen of the People’s Hearts pays homage to Diana, Princess of Wales, on the eve of the 25th anniversary of her death. The show, produced by Washington National Opera singer Angela Knight and DC-based songwriter Randel F. Dewey, will illuminate Princess Diana’s life story. It’ll be held at George Mason University’s Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday 9/25 (showtimes vary); $40, buy tickets here.

Community celebration: Now in its seventh year, Celebrate Petworth returns this weekend to bring family-friendly fun to the Northwest DC neighborhood. The event will feature a dog show, kid-friendly activities, live music, and an oral history of the neighborhood, plus food and wares from local vendors. Saturday 9/25 from 11 AM to 5 PM; Free, find out more here.

#FreeBritney returns: Free Britney America is holding a rally at the Capitol to protest conservatorship abuse and shed light on the #FreeBritney movement inspired by pop star Britney Spears. Rick Black, an advocate for guardianship reform, and Claudette Lali Anaya, Spears’s former stylist, will speak. There will be a happy hour at the Dirty Goose Rooftop on U Street afterwards. Saturday 9/25 at 3 PM; Free, find out more here.

Play date: Give your kids some fresh air this weekend with games, tennis, dress up, and live music at Takoma Park Middle School’s Play Day. Saturday 9/25 from 10 AM to 2 PM; Free, learn more here.

A musical adventure: The United States Air Force Band is holding another free concert. This time, the musicians will be spread across the Kennedy Center’s outdoor REACH space, as they perform American composer John Luther Adams’s “Sila: The Breath of the World.” Sunday 9/26 at 5 PM; Free, learn more here.

There’s so much going on this weekend, so get out and have tons of fun!

That’s all for this week! Don’t forget to drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com to let me know what you’re up to!

