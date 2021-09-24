Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This October
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Katherine Evans
The Wizards’ new VP of research is the NBA’s first female analytics chief, bringing a Moneyball approach to hoops.
Shamim Popal
She and her family, who own the Adams Morgan Afghan restaurant Lapis, have led an effort to gather donations for refugees.
Bennie Thompson
His committee investigating January 6 has asked tech firms to save communications from possible organizers—including fellow members of Congress.
Elizabeth Hargrave
A health-policy analyst by training, she’s the genius behind the smash-hit board game Wingspan.
Kasie Hunt
CNN poached her from NBC to be the face of its CNN+ streaming service.
Photograph of Popal by Omar Popal; Photograph of Hargrave by Matt Cohen.
This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
