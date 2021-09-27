According to the IRS, more than 10 million people claim income from rental properties—but many of these landlords and building owners still struggle with vacancies — especially during the “off” season. If you’ve experienced this dilemma firsthand, you know how tough it can be to find tenants and how significantly it impacts your bottom line. After all, unoccupied properties don’t make money.

Vacancies are just one of the financial challenges that property owners and landlords face. Add in tenant defaults, non-payments and building upkeep, and you start to see the risky side of rental properties. Of course, that risk cuts both ways: prospective tenants are faced with predatory fees, shady brokers, and prohibitive paperwork (apartment hunting isn’t for the faint of heart!) while landlords and property owners are financially undermined by broker fees, management costs, and vacancies.

This shouldn’t be the case, particularly since shifts in working culture have increased the demand for flexible living options (an estimated 25-30% of the workforce is fully remote.) Both renters and real estate owners are ready for a process that matches their priorities—convenient, customizable, and quick. June Homes offers a simple, streamlined way for landlords to minimize vacancies, increase their bottom line, and offload some of those tedious day-to-day tasks. Here’s everything you need to know about the business model and how it works:

Q: What are the benefits of using June Homes to find tenants?

When landlords or owners partner with June Homes, their listing gets shared with a massive database of tenants who are actively looking for an apartment. June Homes fills vacancies 10x faster than traditional legacy systems and eliminates broker/management fees. They also minimize risk for landlords and owners by taking on responsibility for tenant defaults, non-payments, and overall building performance — they’ll even handle renovations if needed. June Homes doesn’t charge upfront fees to landlords or building owners.

Q: Is June Homes a property manager? A brokerage?

No, June Homes is neither a property management company or a brokerage, but their business model does reduce the burden of some common management tasks. For example, June Homes has a 24/7 team that will handle all tenant communications including filtering through tickets, and performing remote troubleshooting so landlords and building owners deal with 60% fewer maintenance complaints. If you already have a management system in place, June Homes will collaborate with them to be sure your business is running smoothly.

Q: Will my building qualify for June Homes?

June Homes works with landlords and property owners who have 1 apartment to 180+ unit buildings. There is strong tenant demand for all types of units — studios, 1 beds, multi-bedroom apartments across all current cities (Washington D.C., New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco).

Q: How do I get started?

​​June Homes has a team of in-house real estate experts who can build you a customized proposal within 24 hours. If you sign up a new unit by 10/31/2021, June Homes will pay a welcome bonus of $500—just mention Washingtonian.