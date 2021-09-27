News & Politics

Unvaccinated Wizards Star Bradley Beal Won’t Be Able to Play in NYC

He's good to go in DC, though, where vaccine mandates aren't as strict

Written by
| Published on
Bradley Beal. Photo by All-Pro Reels

Wizards player Bradley Beal announced today he’s not received the Covid-19 vaccine for “personal reasons.” As long as he remains unvaccinated, Beal will not be allowed to play in cities such as New York and San Francisco, which have a vaccine mandate for indoor athletes. (The Wizards face the Nets in Brooklyn on October 25 and December 21, and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 23. They don’t play the Golden State Warriors in California until March 14.) Beal will still be allowed to play in DC, where vaccine mandates aren’t as strict—although NBA rules mean he’ll be tested frequently for Covid, have to sit in a different section on team buses and planes and wear a mask, and will even have his locker socially distanced from vaccinated teammates.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Beal has forgone getting a shot, as his wife is openly anti-vax (and was roundly criticized for suggesting the vaccine killed Hank Aaron) and Beal missed the summer Olympics after contracting Covid. In today’s Wizards media day, Beal seemed to question the efficacy of the vaccines, noting that even those vaccinated can still contract and spread Covid, and saying “some people have had bad reactions to the vaccine, nobody wants to talk about that.”

As for the rest of the team, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard says over 90 percent of the players are vaccinated, which exceeds the NBA’s 85 percent requirement. “We just make sure everybody is educated and encourage everybody to be vaccinated,” Sheppard said in a media conference last Thursday. “But certainly, moving forward, we’ll just keep our eyes forward to the season. It’s not with any light heart that I say this at all, but we went through a year last year where we learned an awful lot. We had a bumpy summer and we learned an awful lot. We look forward to a smoother transition as we move into this next season.”

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day