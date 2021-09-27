Wizards player Bradley Beal announced today he’s not received the Covid-19 vaccine for “personal reasons.” As long as he remains unvaccinated, Beal will not be allowed to play in cities such as New York and San Francisco, which have a vaccine mandate for indoor athletes. (The Wizards face the Nets in Brooklyn on October 25 and December 21, and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 23. They don’t play the Golden State Warriors in California until March 14.) Beal will still be allowed to play in DC, where vaccine mandates aren’t as strict—although NBA rules mean he’ll be tested frequently for Covid, have to sit in a different section on team buses and planes and wear a mask, and will even have his locker socially distanced from vaccinated teammates.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Beal has forgone getting a shot, as his wife is openly anti-vax (and was roundly criticized for suggesting the vaccine killed Hank Aaron) and Beal missed the summer Olympics after contracting Covid. In today’s Wizards media day, Beal seemed to question the efficacy of the vaccines, noting that even those vaccinated can still contract and spread Covid, and saying “some people have had bad reactions to the vaccine, nobody wants to talk about that.”

As for the rest of the team, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard says over 90 percent of the players are vaccinated, which exceeds the NBA’s 85 percent requirement. “We just make sure everybody is educated and encourage everybody to be vaccinated,” Sheppard said in a media conference last Thursday. “But certainly, moving forward, we’ll just keep our eyes forward to the season. It’s not with any light heart that I say this at all, but we went through a year last year where we learned an awful lot. We had a bumpy summer and we learned an awful lot. We look forward to a smoother transition as we move into this next season.”

