5 Fun Fall Festivals Around DC This Weekend

The forecast for this weekend is bright and sunny, and several neighborhoods in the DC area will be putting on fun festivals with lots of local flavor.

If you enjoy live music, the Adams Morgan Porchfest is the place to be on Saturday, October 2 from 2 to 6 PM. For one day only, more than 20 porches, patios, and stoops will transform into stages for over 60 musical acts playing almost every genre of music, from rock and funk to classical and rap. Stop by the event headquarters for a musical map and free wristband, which will provide attendees with discounts to participating Adams Morgan restaurants, bars, and shops.

Immerse yourself in French culture at the 18th Annual Georgetown French Market, which transforms the Book Hill neighborhood of Georgetown into a Parisian open-air market for three days. The festival, which runs from Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3, will feature deals and specials at more than 25 local boutiques, restaurants, and galleries that will sell goods up to 75 percent off. There will also be live music, roaming stilt-walkers and mimes, and French trivia.

Sip on a cold Sam Adams Octoberfest beer and snack on German-inspired fare at The Wharf on Saturday, October 2 during the waterfront neighborhood’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The day will be filled with live music and a stein hoisting contest that’ll test competitors beer-holding strength. The highlight of the afternoon is always the Annual Weiner 500 Dachshund Dash. Watch over 70 pups race on the District Pier track (including your own if you have a dachshund). All sizes and shapes of doggos are welcome to enter a separate dog costume contest.

Stroll down Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood and meet more than 300 artists who will be showcasing their work at Art on the Avenue on Saturday, October 2 from 10 AM to 6 PM. Browse ceramics, clothing, drawing, glass work, digital prints, and more. There will be also lots of local food and drink vendors, live music, and an arts & crafts corner for kids.

The 40th annual Takoma Park Street Festival returns on Sunday, October 3 after a year-long hiatus to fill the neighborhood with live music, local artists, and yummy food. The lineup of festivities includes music from an all-day roster of performers; an outdoor market with over 150 booths selling art, jewelry, clothing, and home decor; and food from local restaurants including Cielo Rojo, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Takoma Beverage Company, and many more.

