7 Corn Mazes to Try This Fall in the DC Area

While the District itself may have a dearth of corn mazes, luckily enough, there are several options for the delightfully meandering fall excursion nearby. So if you’re looking to get lost in a maze of maize, check out some of our picks below.

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze

165 Old Ridge Rd., Lovingston, Va.

For anyone looking for a spookier maze experience this October, not only does this venue have a daytime corn maze, but also a nighttime one, with public campfire spaces and s’mores available to munch on. Tickets are $12 and under, and the maze is open until November 7.

Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown, Md.

Butler’s 41st annual Pumpkin Festival has not only their twisted corn maze, but also live music and corn hole games— as well as premium activities like face painting and pony rides for an additional cost. Through October 31, the festival has tickets ranging from $10 to $17.

Cox Farms

15621 Braddock Rd., Centreville

Enter the “Cornundrum” at your own risk, for a maze filled with pirates, jungles and more. The Centreville farm’s fall festival is happening now through November 7, with attractions in addition to the maze such as numerous slides to slide down and numerous farm animals to feed. Ticket prices vary between $7 and $20.

MD Corn Maze

389 Gambrills Rd., Gambrills, Md.

Have you missed traveling recently because of the pandemic? Well this year’s Maryland Corn Maze is dedicated to the cross-country road trip you haven’t gone on yet. After the maze, visit the general store or give the new zip line a try. Tickets range from $12.95 to $14.95 through November 7.

Montpelier Farms

1720 Crain Highway North, Upper Marlboro, Md.

“Barnyard Adventures” is the theme of this year’s Upper Marlboro maze. There’s the larger 7-acre maze for the maze aficionados, but also a smaller one for the novices. Also, you’re able to track yourself within the maze from your phone. General admission is $8, and the maze is open through November 7.

Summers Farm

5620 Butterfly Ln., Frederick

This Frederick farm is celebrating its 25th anniversary in this years’ corn maze as part of their annual fall festival. Customize your maze adventure by playing one of their accompanying games such as Spookley or Farm Monster Mystery. Open through October 31, festival tickets range from $12.50 to $17.50.

Wayside Farm

5273 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, Va.

Get lost (but not too lost!) in this farm’s 10-acre maze. Once you conquer the maze, enjoy a plethora of other quintessential fall activities such as going for a hayride or picking pumpkins. The farm is open Fridays through Mondays until November 7, with tickets available between $12 and $14 per person.