7 Leaf-Peeping Fall Excursions and Experiences in the DC Area

It’s a picture-perfect time to venture to the District’s national parks and nature trails. Here’s a list of ways to experience the beauty of peak fall foliage by boat, train, and more:

Shenandoah National Park

location_on Front Royal, VA language Website

Take in the autumn sights of Shenandoah National Park on a car ride down Skyline Drive or go an adventurous hike up Old Rag Mountain. For an upgraded leaf-peeping experience, there’s a train trip that travels from historic Staunton through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tickets for Virginia Scenic Railway’s ride and dine excursions are sold out, but reservations may become available when there’s cancellations ($15-$30 for Shenandoah National Park, $120 for train ride).

Explore nature at the National Arboretum

location_on 3501 New York Ave NE language Website

If you missed the summer’s blooming rose gardens and azaleas at the National Arboretum, don’t fret: This DC oasis goes all out for fall, too. View hues of red and orange leaves across 451 acres of nature as the trees reach peak season. There’s also massive porticos from the Capitol Building and indoor exhibits (free).

Paddle or bike the Potomac Heritage Trail

location_on Potomac Park, MD and Georgetown language Website

The Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail is easy to access from Georgetown, Southern Maryland, and Northern Virginia. You can bike through forest-filled pathways and vibrant wooded areas or paddle a kayak along the Potomac River to the Chesapeake Bay (free).

Tractor trail rides at Mount Vernon

location_on Arlington, VA language Website

The Mount Vernon Trail is a great spot for unobstructed views of DC’s captivating monuments and access to the area’s historic memorials around Arlington and downtown DC. Along the trail you can also visit George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate for additional glimpses of fall foliage. From November 1-5, guests can take a guided tractor trail ride through Mount Vernon’s landscape and learn the process of forest regeneration ($28).

Cruise the C&O Canal

location_on Potomac, MD language Website

The Great Falls Canal Boat Program runs every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in October. Up to nine cruisers can journey along the C&O Canal in 30-foot-long launch boats from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, surrounded by the glowing woods of Great Falls (free, but available on a first come, first served basis).

Stroll the gardens of Dumbarton Oaks

location_on Georgetown language Website

Explore this historic Georgetown landscape—designed by gardener Beatrix Farrand in collaboration with art collector Mildred Bliss—at your own pace. There are 10 acres filled with gardens, sculptures, colorful shrubs, and Elaeagnus trees ($11).

Go on a Rock Creek Park history hike

location_on Georgetown language Website

If you’re looking for a bit of adventure and education, then this history hike is a cool option. Join DC Design Tours for a four mile walk through Rock Creek Park’s photo-worthy sites and eye-popping fall leaves on November 11. You’ll visit the rustic Boulder Bridge, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, Pierce-Klingle Mansion, and more sites ($35 for public tours, $250 for private tours).

