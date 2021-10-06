News & Politics

Things Are Looking Up for Britney Spears. So the Next “Free Britney” Rally Will Focus on Other Questionable Guardianships.

The October 23 rally at the Lincoln Memorial will call for more federal oversight over conservatorships.

Photograph courtesy Cassandra Dumas.

Britney Spears’s father has been suspended from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star’s life for 13 years, and the local advocacy group Free Britney America is throwing another rally to celebrate. However, this gathering is not like the “#FreeBritney” events the group held in July and September. This one, to be held at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, October 23, won’t just focus on Spears, who may be freed from her conservatorship by her next hearing on November 12, but also on the work to be done to get more federal oversight over the conservatorship process.

“We want to highlight that while Britney Spears is going to be free, hopefully by November 12, that she is again not the only one affected, and this should not deter lawmakers from ensuring that federal legislation is put in place to help those that have been put into civil death,” says Free Britney America co-founder Cassandra Dumas. “We have duty and responsibility to continue the momentum.”

Speakers for this month’s rally include Libra Max, the daughter of renowned artist Peter Max, who is also in a legal guardianship. The group will also hold an Instagram Live discussion on its page Thursday with Lisa MacCarley, a California estate and probate attorney who exposed the doctor that denied Spears’ right to hire her own lawyer, and Jonathan Martinis, a civil rights attorney who represented Jenny Hatch in the nationally acclaimed “Justice for Jenny” case.

Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

