Food

An Airy Rooftop Lounge Opens in Dupont Circle With Fire Pits and Monument Views

Lady Bird takes flight at the Kimpton Banneker hotel.

Written by
| Published on
Lady Bird opens atop the Kimpton Banneker hotel. Photograph courtesy of Kimpton

Washington is home to a bunch of atmospheric rooftop bars. Lady Bird is primed to soar to the top. The sky-high bar and lounge perched atop Dupont Circle’s new Kimpton Banneker hotel opens on Friday, October 8 with White House and Washington Monument views, cocktails, and bites fit for a socialite (like the namesake First Lady, Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson).

The outdoor terrace is heated with fire pits.

The 1,200 square-foot space is designed for all seasons with an indoor/outdoor layout and moveable glass walls, umbrellas for sunny days, fire pits for cool evenings, and space for live entertainment. Design elements and fabrics around the U-shaped bar and lounge nod to the color and speckled pattern of DC’s official bird, the wood thrush.

The U-Shaped bar takes design cues from DC’s official bird, the wood thrush.

Chef Laurent Hollaender, who also helms French restaurant Le Sel below, is behind the menu of hors d’oeuvres. Guests can snack on goat-cheese beignets, elaborate cheese and charcuterie boards, and heirloom tomato tartines. Drinks match the cocktail party vibe, whether you’re still feeling summery (caipirinhas, new-wave pina coladas) or are ready to embrace the fall with a fizzy bourbon Bramble with blackberry liqueur and ginger beer. 

Lady Bird. 1315 16th St., NW. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 PM to midnight.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day