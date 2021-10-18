As the crisp temperatures begin to roll into the District (finally!), we know that this means fall is officially in full swing. So, it’s safe to assume that many Washingtonians are currently on the hunt for seasonal plans. From new restaurant openings to local events, DC is known for offering plenty of things to do in the fall. But, if you ask us, one neighborhood stands out amongst the rest this autumn season, The Yards.

This fall, the eclectic waterfront area makes our list of best places to visit because it’s filled with fun things to do and see. The 48-acre development, at the heart of the nation’s capital, is home to some of the world’s most cutting-edge companies and is one of DC’s most celebrated experiential, culinary, and shopping destinations. It’s also so much more than a water view, it’s a waterfront district of, by, and for the people — a place to encounter the real DC and engage with a multifaceted urban landscape infused with green spaces and gathering places. So, If you’re looking for fall plans, here are five reasons why The Yards should be on the top of your list.

1. It’s filled with must-try outdoor dining spots.

The Yards is home to over 20 different restaurants, breweries, and eateries to try this fall season. From grabbing a glass of vino at District Winery or Maxwell to experiencing the many cuisine offerings at Bammy’s, Chloe, or Maialino Mare, you’ll find a wide variety of offerings at this waterfront destination. The best part? Many of these restaurants offer seasonal happy hours, too! Just check out The Yards’ dining directory to learn more.

2. The shopping is eclectic.

Along with The Yards’ dining options, the area also has various shopping and retail selections. For example, Steadfast Supply, a creative retail shop that features goods from 70+ small businesses and offers 30+ monthly workshops and events, is nestled right on Tingey St. Same goes for the popular athletic brands, Lululemon and Pacers Running. The Yards, a pet-friendly neighborhood, also offers shopping for furry friends with Unleashed by Petco.

3. The Yards hosts seasonal events, such as Brunch on the Go!

Starting Saturday, October 16 through October 30 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, The Yards is bringing back its sold out run and brunch activation. Treat yourself to bubbles and brunch with your running crew on October 16, October 23, or October 30! Pacers will curate a warmup and stretch, then lead attendees on a route around The Yards. Each week, a different Yards restaurant will offer a brunch box for registrants to enjoy after their workout. The event will cost $50 per ticket and includes a run for two, branded swag, a bottle of bubbles, and brunch for two.

4. It’s a great place for casual fall plans too.

Even when there isn’t an event taking place, The Yards still provides Washingtonians with a casual, scenic area to spend a fall weekend. Whether it’s high-energy entertainment or low-key gatherings, lazy Sundays, or productive Mondays — The Yards takes it all in stride, with walkable streets, river views, and perfect moments that fit every occasion.

5. It’s easily accessible by public transportation.

Wondering how to get there? The Yards is DC bus accessible and Metro accessible by the Green Line via the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station and the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines via the Capitol South Metro Station. Along with the metro, there are several bikeshare offerings, such as Capital bikeshare, that visitors can use to bike to and along The Yards. Self-driving cars from Optimus Ride are also available for pick-ups through the Opti-Ride App.