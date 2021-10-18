Construction is underway at Towngate North, a new condominium community featuring 81 innovative and stylish condominiums in Old Town North Alexandria. Ideally located for easy access to the best of Old Town and downtown D.C., Towngate North offers an exceptional opportunity and a variety of floorplans that make it easy to find the perfect home.

This new condominium community by Brookfield Residential features two thoughtfully detailed buildings with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences available on Slaters Lane. Prices range from the $400’s to $1.6M.

Towngate North is scheduled to open for pre-sales in early 2022, with residences in the first building ready for move-in by fall 2022. The second building will be ready to welcome new owners in early 2023.

Based on initial interest, residences are expected to sell quickly, given their extraordinary location and thoughtful finishes and design. From Towngate North, owners can head south and within minutes be savoring all the restaurants, retail and entertainment on King Street in the heart of Old Town.

Alternatively, they can jump on the George Washington Memorial Parkway and cruise into D.C. It’s a perfect location for commuters or anyone who wants to take advantage of all the urban excitement across our nation’s capital.

“You just cannot beat this location,” said Gregg Hughes, Senior Vice President at Brookfield Residential. “It’s central to everything, and the possibilities are endless.”

The residences at Towngate North will feature a refreshing blend of timeless designs with polished finishes. The buildings offer a collection of amenities, including a building concierge, a clubroom for gatherings and conference space for meetings or to simply sit and get work done.

Owners can grab a workout in the fitness studio or pamper their pets in the dog spa. There’s also bike storage and repair space, as well as a rooftop terrace offering scenic views of Alexandria.

Put it all together and it’s the opportunity of a lifetime — modern living surrounded by the best of Old Town North.

To learn more about Towngate North and to register for VIP updates, visit TowngateNorth.com.