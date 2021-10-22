An Insider’s Guide to Renovating in Washington

Contents
This Industrial-Modern Lake House Near DC Used To Be Dark and Dated
Designer Lauren Liess and Architect Jim Rill totally transformed it.
This DC Rowhouse Renovation Includes Dramatic Built-in Shelving and a Blue Kitchen
The homeowners pulled it all off in the middle of the pandemic.
Look Inside Two Totally Different—But Equally Gorgeous—Kitchen Remodels
One is soft and neutral, the other is bold and modern. Both are big on functionality and style.
Look Inside a Pair of Airy and Bright Main Bathroom Renovations
Proof that great light and a calming palette are always a winning combo.
Five Design Trends To Take Your Remodel to the Next Level
Do try these at home.
Your Biggest Questions About Remodeling, Answered
Including who to hire, how much it’ll cost, and how to avoid a nightmare.
These Are the Choices You Should Make if You’re Renovating To Improve Your Home’s Resale Value
We surveyed 200 DC-area real-estate agents to find out what buyers want in newly remodeled homes.