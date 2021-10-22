Photograph by Jamie Chung/trunkarchive.com.

An Insider’s Guide to Renovating in Washington

So you’re finally ready to finish the basement or gut the kitchen or expand the bathroom or tackle whatever other problem has become impossible to ignore since you’ve been spending so much more time in your house. But where to even start? Herewith, a look inside dream-home remodels to get you inspired, followed by insight from the pros on whom to hire, what it’ll cost, where to save, and how to avoid a major headache.

Contents
  1. This Industrial-Modern Lake House Near DC Used To Be Dark and Dated
  2. This DC Rowhouse Renovation Includes Dramatic Built-in Shelving and a Blue Kitchen
  3. Look Inside Two Totally Different—But Equally Gorgeous—Kitchen Remodels
  4. Look Inside a Pair of Airy and Bright Main Bathroom Renovations
  5. Five Design Trends To Take Your Remodel to the Next Level
  6. Your Biggest Questions About Remodeling, Answered
  7. These Are the Choices You Should Make if You’re Renovating To Improve Your Home’s Resale Value

This Industrial-Modern Lake House Near DC Used To Be Dark and Dated

Designer Lauren Liess and Architect Jim Rill totally transformed it.

Photograph by Stacy Zarin Goldberg.

READ MORE >>>

This DC Rowhouse Renovation Includes Dramatic Built-in Shelving and a Blue Kitchen

The homeowners pulled it all off in the middle of the pandemic.

Photograph by Stacy Zarin Goldberg.

READ MORE >>>

Look Inside Two Totally Different—But Equally Gorgeous—Kitchen Remodels

One is soft and neutral, the other is bold and modern. Both are big on functionality and style.

Photograph by Robert Radifera.

READ MORE >>>

Look Inside a Pair of Airy and Bright Main Bathroom Renovations

Proof that great light and a calming palette are always a winning combo.

Photograph by Greg Powers.

READ MORE >>>

Five Design Trends To Take Your Remodel to the Next Level

Do try these at home.

READ MORE >>>

Your Biggest Questions About Remodeling, Answered

Including who to hire, how much it’ll cost, and how to avoid a nightmare.

Illustration by Claire McCracken.

READ MORE >>>

These Are the Choices You Should Make if You’re Renovating To Improve Your Home’s Resale Value

We surveyed 200 DC-area real-estate agents to find out what buyers want in newly remodeled homes.

Illustration by Claire McCracken.

READ MORE >>>

