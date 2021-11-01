10 Best CBD Creams for Arthritis Pain

Arthritis is a condition that is diagnosed in more than 54 million adults each year. While the condition is more likely to impact women than men, anyone who is getting up in age is at an increased risk.

Depending on the type of arthritis that you’ve been diagnosed with, you may experience symptoms such as:

Inflammation

Pain

Stiffness

Decreased range of motion

Fatigue

Arthritis can impact almost any area of the body, but it is commonly seen in the hands, fingers, back, wrist, neck, and ankle. For some people, the pain, swelling, and inflammation can be debilitating. Many are unable to do things they used to do, and simple things such as walking can feel impossible.

Though some people experience relief using over-the-counter anti-inflammatories, such as NSAIDs, overuse of these medications brings about its own set of risks. These products may cause many side effects, such as stomach ulcers, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, and others.

If you’re looking for relief from chronic pain that impacts your health and happiness each day, consider trying a CBD cream. These products are applied topically and may offer relief from common arthritis symptoms.

Keep reading to learn more about CBD creams and how they can be used to better manage arthritis pain. We’ve also provided a list of the top 10 CBD creams that are made with high quality ingredients.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in hemp. Over the last few years, the demand and availability of CBD products has continued to grow. While you’ve likely heard of CBD oil and CBD gummies, there’s a growing market for topical CBD products.

Topical CBD, such as a lotion or cream, is a great option for helping those who deal with joint and muscle pain. These products are convenient to use and are hassle-free. There’s no need to worry about taking the proper dose. You just apply the product as needed!

Now that you know what CBD is, let’s take a look at the top 10 CBD creams that can be used to minimize arthritis pain.

How We Created Our Top 10 List

With hundreds of topical CBD products on the market, the process of researching and choosing a high quality product isn’t easy. This is why we’ve taken the time to list the top 10 CBD creams that can help people with arthritis or those that experience chronic pain from any other health condition.

Here’s how we ranked the CBD creams on our list.

We first looked at all of the top CBD brands in the industry while also researching any newcomers. We then reviewed brand details such as their mission and vision, and we of course read customer reviews.

When analyzing each product, we looked at a variety of criteria, including:

Hemp source

Farming practices

Extraction process

Type of CBD extract

CBD dosage

Brand transparency

Product value

For example, our list only contains products that use CBD that’s extracted from USA-grown hemp. We also included CBD creams that are non-GMO and are free of any harmful compounds such as pesticides and solvents. We’d never want to recommend a product that contains ingredients that could cause health issues!

Our team also considered product value. As consumers, we all want the best bang for our buck. While the products on our list vary in price, what’s most important is to consider the amount of CBD used in the cream in comparison to the price. The higher the CBD concentration the higher the price.

Now that you know how we came up with our list of top CBD creams, without further ado, here are the 10 products that we highly recommend.

Top 10 CBD Creams for Arthritis Sufferers



1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms offers a rich, luxurious CBD cream that will surround with the smells of the Hawaiian Islands. This cream offers a sweet coconut vanilla scent and is made with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients that will leave your skin feeling soft.

With fast-acting, targeted relief from unadulterated CBD, the days of debilitating arthritis pain will be part of the past. Smell good and feel even better with Verma Farms CBD cream.

Product Highlights

Contains broad spectrum CBD

Offers quick relief

Nice scent that isn’t overpowering

Inspired by the islands of Hawaii

Price

$59.99 for for 1.7 fluid ounces



2. Penguin

Penguin’s CBD cream is silky smooth and feels great when applied to the skin. This cream is made with broad spectrum CBD hemp extract, which is rich in terpenes and other cannabinoids. It has a cooling effect and quickly absorbs into the skin for immediate relief.

The cream offers a pleasant peppermint-lavender aroma. Penguin CBD cream can be used on any part of the body, and a little goes a long way!

Product Highlights

Contains broad spectrum CBD

Rich in terpenes

Offers a cooling sensation

Soothing aroma

Price

$55 for 4 ounces



3. EVN CBD

EVN CBD sells several different topical CBD products, but for arthritis pain, the CBD cooling cream is the best option. This cream not only moisturizes dry skin, it also eases joint and muscle pain. Menthol and broad spectrum CBD work to increase recovery while also reducing inflammation.

EVN CBD’s cooling cream also contains other high quality ingredients, including shea butter and soothing botanical extracts.

Product Highlights

Contains broad spectrum CBD

Menthol offers cooling pain relief

Contains 0 THC

Non-GMO

Moisturizes the skin

Price

$65.00 for 8 ounces



4. Joy Organics

CBD cream for Joy Organics contains only the highest quality ingredients that nourish dry, cracked skin while also revitalizing sore joints and muscles. This cream can be applied anywhere. It’s unscented, so it can even be used on the most sensitive skin.

Joy Organic’s CBD oil contains no THC, is lab tested, and is cruelty free. It’s also made with organic ingredients, including olive oil, aloe, and tocopherols.

Product Highlights

All organic ingredients

Broad spectrum CBD

Unscented

Nourishes the skin

Eases joint and muscle pain

Price

$26.36 for 1 fluid ounce



5. CBDistillery

CBDistillery’s CBD Salve contains high quality full spectrum CBD that will ease aches and pains anywhere on your body. This salve is also made with calming and moisturizing ingredients, including almond oil, coconut oil, and aloe.

This newly formulated topical has been revamped into a non-greasy balm that absorbs quickly and easily into the skin. This CBD salve provides the relief you need from arthritis pain.

Product Highlights

Made with full spectrum CBD

Moisturizing and calming

Non-greasy

Easy application method

Price

$50.00 for 1 fluid ounce



6. Medterra

Medterra offers a variety of topical products designed to offer pain relief. One of the top options to consider is the Relief + Recovery cream, which is made with CBD along with premium organic ingredients such as arnica and menthol.

This topical cream is effective in providing relief from joint and muscle pain. The menthol has a rapid cooling effect that will ease arthritis pain and any other discomfort you may be feeling.

Product Highlights

THC free CBD extract

Contains arnica and menthol for pain relief

Non-GMO and pesticide free

Available in several sizes

Price

$39.99 for 1.7 ounces and $64.99 for 3.4 ounces



7. cbdMD

cbdMD’s Recover cream is formulated to relieve minor aches and discomfort. It offers a warming sensation that also hydrates the skin, using effective ingredients such as broad spectrum CBD and histamine dihydrochloride. This pain-fighting, skin moisturizing cream is one you’ll want to add to your daily routine.

Recover cream is designed to quickly absorb into the skin. This provides quick relief from soreness and discomfort.

Product Highlights

Made with premium broad spectrum CBD oil

Contains shea butter, Histamine Dihydrochloride, aloe, and other quality ingredients

Available in four concentrations

GMP certified

Price

$29.99 for 2 fluid ounces or $129.99 for 3.4 fluid ounces



8. FAB CBD

Whether you have a sore back, sore feet, or soreness anywhere else on your body, topical CBD cream from FAB CBD can help. This cream is made with 600 mg of rich full spectrum CBD that’s extracted from organically grown Colorado hemp. The cream has a bright, subtle blood orange scent that will leave you smelling fresh.

Aside from CBD, FAB CBD’s topical cream contains other quality ingredients, including aloe vera, chamomile, vitamin E, cinnamon, and coconut oil.

Product Highlights

Made with full spectrum CBD

Light, refreshing scent

Moisturizes the skin

Calms and relaxes the body

Price

$49 for 2 ounces



9. Naternal Rescue

Naternal Rescue CBD muscle cream contains 1,000 mg of full spectrum CBD. It combines a variety of ingredients, including arnica, camphor, menthol, and eucalyptus. This cream is soothing and pleasantly scented and is formulated to not only minimize pain, but prevent pain flare-ups as well!

The cream quickly absorbs into the skin, offering a smooth, non-greasy feel. When used as daily preventative care, this product can help to restore your joints and muscles to a relaxed state.

Product Highlights

Made with full spectrum CBD

Contains pain-relieving ingredients

Non-greasy

Has a subtle smell

Price

$40.00 for 3.4 ounces



10. R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals’ CBD cream contains 1000 mg of full spectrum CBD. This topical was developed after years of development with doctors, chemists, and other professionals in the industry. This CBD cream is formulated with pain-relieving ingredients, including arnica montana, MSM, calendula flower, and jojoba.

This CBD cream contains no artificial fragrances, dyes, or menthol. It can be used anywhere at any time. Just apply it to the target area and enjoy the relief!

Product Highlights

Made with full spectrum CBD

Fragrance free

Contains no menthol or eucalyptus

Highly potent

Price

$39.99 for 2.5 fluid ounces

Tips for Using Topical CBD Products

Before using a CBD cream to minimize arthritis pain and inflammation, there are some things you’ll want to know. First, topical CBD doesn’t reach the bloodstream. Instead, these products work by getting absorbed into the skin. When applied to the target area, the product works by reacting with muscles and joints to ease discomfort.

CBD creams may also offer more than relief from pain and swelling. In fact, these products can benefit people who aren’t experiencing physical pain. If you’re stressed and want to alleviate tension, these products may also be beneficial in relieving tension, especially when applied to specific pressure points.

One of the biggest benefits of using topical CBD products is that there’s little to no risk of adverse side effects. Unlike edible options such as CBD oil or gummies, you’re unlikely to apply too much CBD cream or salve.

Does CBD Really Work for Arthritis Pain?

There is still a lot to learn about CBD’s pain-relieving abilities. But, from the studies that have been completed, the results are very promising. There is a lot of animal-based research that shows that CBD may provide relief from pain and inflammation.

Studies have also been conducted in the last few years to look at the efficacy of topical CBD products. A study conducted in 2020 looked at the effects of topical CBD oil and its ability to minimize pain. Study participants reported reduced nerve pain along with a reduction in intense, sharp pain.

A 2016 animal study determined that applying CBD topically may reduce pain and swelling caused by arthritis. These are great findings for arthritis sufferers.

While these studies are very promising, it’s important to remember that there is a growing need for human-based trials. Knowing how topical CBD impacts humans is only the first step in learning as much as we can about CBD.

People should also make note that everyone reacts differently to CBD, especially topical products. Many people find that it takes some trial and error to find a product that works best for them.

Efficacy also relies on a product’s overall quality and CBD strength. The higher the CBD concentration, the more likely you are to experience relief from pain, swelling, and other issues caused by arthritis.

Final Thoughts

CBD creams may be a great option for relieving the pain caused by arthritis and similar conditions. For best results, choose a high quality product that is made with natural ingredients. We highly recommend the ten creams that made our list!

Medical Disclaimer

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires that we inform you that the efficacy of CBD oil products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research as a treatment for any medical condition. The information in this document is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.