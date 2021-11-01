Health  |  News & Politics

DC Now Wants You to Report Your At-Home Covid Test Results

The city doesn't want to lose count of its cases.

An at-home Covid test. Photograph courtesy of OKrasayuk via iStock.

As at-home Covid testing becomes more widespread, the DC government may not be getting a full picture of how many cases there really are. So today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new online portal where residents can report the results of their home swabs to city officials.

“If we’re going to crush this virus, it’s important that residents utilize this new reporting tool to help bring an end to the pandemic,” Bowser tweeted.

Submitting test results is pretty simple: Just head to coronavirus.dc.gov/overthecounter and type in your name, birth date, and contact info. The form asks for your result, the test date, and whether you took a PCR or rapid antigen test.

At-home tests are now widely available at drugstores and online, but you can also pick one up and drop it off for free at 27 locations, including public libraries and rec centers, around the city.

