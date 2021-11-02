News & Politics  |  Things to Do

Photos: Award-Winning Wildlife Photography from a New Natural History Museum Exhibit

Photos of a monkey with a cellphone, a shadow of an ant on a leaf, and a bird holding a paper clip will be on display.

Photo by Jasper Doest/Unforgettable Behavior.

The National Museum of Natural History will showcase several award-winning photographs of rarely seen animal behaviors in a photo exhibition, titled “Unforgettable Behavior: Wildlife Photographer of the Year.”

The exhibition, which opens on Wednesday, is a specially curated photography show from the Natural History Museum in London. It features 38 images from past Wildlife Photographer of the Year competitions. From a flock of birds rummaging through a trash pile for food to mountain gorilla holding her babies after an attack, each photo is meant to tell a unique story about our changing environment and human-animal interactions.

Here are some of the photos that will be included in the exhibit:

“A miracle of monarchs” Photo by Axel Gomille/Unforgettable Behavior

 

“Beached bears” Photo by Howie Garber Images/Unforgettable Behavior.

 

“Beavering” Louis-Marie Préau/Unforgettable Behavior

 

“Facebook update” Marsel van Oosten/Unforgettable Behavior
“Mother’s little headful” Udayan Rao Pawar/Unforgettable Behavior

 

“The charge” Eric Pierre/Unforgettable Behavior

 

“Ant rider” Bence Máté /Unforgettable Behavior

 

“The paper clip suitor” Tim Laman/Unforgettable Behavior

More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

