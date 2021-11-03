News & Politics  |  Real Estate

Star Athletes' Departures a Boon for DC-Area Realtors

John Wall and Max Scherzer have secured deals to sell their multimillion-dollar DC-area properties.

Photograph by Flickr user Keith Allison.

While the decisions to trade away John Wall and Max Scherzer were a disappointment for Washington-area sports fans, their departures have been a boon for local real estate agents. 

Wall, the former Washington Wizards point guard, and Scherzer, the ex Washington Nationals pitcher, have each recently secured deals to sell their multimillion-dollar DC-area properties, Urban Turf reports.

Scherzer’s 8,264 square-foot, five-bedroom house in McLean was listed for $15 million. It is now under contract with a buyer for an undisclosed sum. If Scherzer is able to obtain the full asking price from the buyer, the deal would represent an impressive payday for the three-time Cy Young award winner, who purchased the house for $5.2 million in 2015—though the property has undergone an expensive renovation. 

At the same time, Urban Turf reports, Wall’s seven-bedroom Potomac mansion also recently went under contract with a buyer. The new owners will get to enjoy an indoor basketball court, a movie theater, a pool, and a backyard shuffleboard court. It was listed for $4.25 million.

